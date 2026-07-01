Wed. Jul 1st, 2026
Dzhikhad Yunusov

Dzhikhad Yunusov reportedly killed in Ukraine a month after enlisting

By Eric Kowal 11 hours ago

Dzhikhad Yunusov, a professional mixed martial artist from Grozny, Russia, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine just a month after enlisting to serve in the military.

NIYSO reported his death on Monday. No other sources have corroborated the report.

Yunusov, a former member of the Akhmat Fight Club, was recently fired from the club after an altercation with two women. Footage from the incident showed him pouring coffee from a cup he was holding over the older woman, then hitting and kicking her. When her daughter came out of the flat and tried to intervene, he also assaulted her.

Following the incident, Chechnya’s Interior Ministry said a check had been launched, while the Deputy Chair of Chechnya’s Government, Akhmed Dudaev, stated that Yunusov would be held accountable under the law. No public announcement has been made regarding the opening of a criminal case.

Yunusov held a pro record of 19-8.

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Eric Kowal
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