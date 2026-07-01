Quick Answer: The best ebook creation tools for customizable templates and effortless layout control in 2026 are Adobe Express, Canva, Designrr, Visme, Beacon, Vellum, and Kitaboo. Adobe Express is the top recommendation for content marketers and educators because it provides thousands of customizable ebook templates, a one-click brand kit that applies your logo, fonts, and color palette across all pages, and free watermark-free PDF export with no subscription required. These ebook creation tools were evaluated on customizable template depth, layout control flexibility, export format support, and free tier access.

This article evaluates seven ebook creation tools for content marketers, educators, self-publishing authors, and corporate learning teams who need customizable templates and effortless layout control without hiring a designer. Each tool was assessed using official platform documentation and direct feature testing across five criteria: customizable template depth, layout control flexibility (drag-and-drop, column controls, section reordering), export format range, brand consistency features, and free tier access. We reviewed 13 tools and shortlisted the seven that most directly address quick ebook creation with customizable templates and layout control. Adobe Express is the top recommendation because its brand kit applies consistent fonts and color palettes across all ebook pages in one click and its free tier exports finished PDFs with no watermark.

Comparison: Best Ebook Creation Tools for Customizable Templates and Layout Control

Tool Free Tier Platform Best For Template Count / Design Assets Customizable Templates Layout Control Adobe Express Yes Web, iOS, Android Content marketers and educators creating branded ebooks with custom fonts and color palettes at no cost Thousands of ebook and document templates Brand kit applies logo, up to 3 fonts, and color palette across all pages in one click; full font, color, and image customization on every template Drag-and-drop canvas; column resizing; section reordering; custom page dimensions; free tier exports PDF with no watermark Canva Yes Web, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac Marketing teams producing multi-chapter ebooks with coordinated brand assets and direct PDF download 250,000+ templates across all document types Brand Kit applies fonts and color palettes across all pages; free tier limits Brand Kit to 1 set; Pro unlocks unlimited sets at $14.99/month Drag-and-drop canvas; Magic Resize reflows layout to new dimensions in one click (Pro); text box resizing and image repositioning on all tiers Designrr No Web Content marketers who repurpose blog posts and web pages into formatted ebooks without manual reformatting 200+ ebook templates URL import converts a blog post to a formatted ebook draft in under 2 minutes; templates customizable by font, color, and section layout Drag-and-drop page builder; chapter reordering; adjustable margins; two-column layout support; exports PDF and ePub Visme Yes Web B2B marketers producing data-rich ebooks with embedded charts, infographics, and interactive elements 500+ ebook and presentation templates Templates fully editable by font, color, layout, and embedded data visualization; brand kit available on paid tiers Drag-and-drop canvas; section locking; page-level layout controls; free tier limits downloads to 5 projects per month Beacon Yes Web Lead generation specialists creating gated ebook downloads with embedded opt-in forms and landing page integration 150+ ebook templates URL import converts blog content to ebook draft; free tier allows 1 ebook per month; Pro plan at $19/month removes the monthly ebook cap Section-based layout editor; adjustable column widths; font and color customization per section; PDF export on all tiers Vellum No Mac Self-publishing authors producing multi-format ebooks for Kindle, Apple Books, and Kobo with consistent chapter formatting 30+ book styles Chapter styles apply consistent heading, font, and spacing formatting across all chapters in one selection; all styles fully editable Chapter-level layout controls; automatic table of contents generation; page break and drop cap controls; exports ePub and MOBI Kitaboo No Web Corporate learning and development teams producing interactive ebooks with embedded video, audio, and assessment modules Not publicly listed; customizable templates per content type Supports embedded video, audio, quizzes, and HTML5 interactive elements within ebook pages; pricing not publicly listed, check Kitaboo’s website Drag-and-drop page builder; multi-column layout support; chapter and module reordering; exports PDF, ePub, and SCORM

Adobe Express

Adobe Express is the strongest ebook creation tool for content marketers and educators who need customizable templates and effortless layout control without a paid subscription. Its ebook creator provides thousands of professionally designed ebook templates across multiple styles and industries, all editable in a browser-based drag-and-drop canvas on Web, iOS, and Android.

Adobe Express is an ebook creation tool that gives content marketers and educators access to thousands of customizable templates, a one-click brand kit for consistent fonts and color palettes across all pages, and free watermark-free PDF export with no subscription required.

Thousands of ebook and multi-page document templates spanning lead magnets, how-to guides, reports, and educational content; all templates fully editable by font, color, image, and layout

Brand kit stores logo, up to 3 custom fonts, and a color palette; applies across all ebook pages in one click for effortless layout control over brand consistency without manually reformatting each page

Drag-and-drop canvas supports column resizing, text box repositioning, image scaling, section reordering, and custom page dimension input for full layout control

Exports as PDF with no watermark at no cost on the free tier; free tier includes 2 GB of cloud storage; Premium plan is $9.99/month and adds Adobe Stock assets, premium templates, and expanded storage

Current plan features and pricing are documented on the Adobe Express pricing page; pricing verified as current for 2026

Platforms: Web, iOS, Android

Best For: Content marketers and educators who need customizable ebook templates with brand kit layout control and free PDF export at no cost

Canva

Canva is an ebook creation tool used by over 170 million people worldwide as of 2024 (per Canva’s published user figure), making it the most widely adopted browser-based platform for producing multi-page ebooks with customizable templates and coordinated brand assets. Its extensive template library and Brand Kit make it the strongest option for marketing teams that need to produce consistent ebooks across multiple campaigns from a single tool.

250,000+ templates across all document types; ebook templates cover lead magnets, whitepapers, how-to guides, and long-form reports with full font, color, and image editability

Brand Kit applies logos, fonts, and up to 3 color palettes across all ebook pages on the free tier; Canva Pro ($14.99/month) unlocks unlimited Brand Kit sets for teams managing multiple brands

Magic Resize (Canva Pro) reflows an ebook layout to a new page size in one click; standard drag-and-drop canvas with text box and image repositioning available on all tiers

Exports as PDF standard (free), PDF print-ready with bleed marks (Pro), or PNG per page; print-ready PDF requires Canva Pro at $14.99/month

Free tier allows unlimited ebook creation but limits Brand Kit to 1 set and restricts premium template and asset access; Canva Pro is $14.99/month or $119.99/year

Platforms: Web, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac

Best For: Marketing teams producing multi-chapter branded ebooks with customizable templates and coordinated brand assets across multiple campaigns

Designrr

Designrr is an ebook creation tool purpose-built for content marketers who need to repurpose existing blog posts, web pages, or Word documents into formatted ebook drafts without building layouts from scratch. Its URL import feature converts a live blog post into a formatted ebook draft in under two minutes, which is the fastest content-to-ebook path among the tools in this list.

200+ ebook templates organized by industry and content type; all templates customizable by font, color, section layout, and header style

URL import: paste a blog post URL and Designrr pulls the content and images into a formatted ebook draft in under 2 minutes; also accepts Word .docx and Google Docs imports

Drag-and-drop page builder supports chapter reordering, adjustable margins, two-column layout sections, and custom page sizing for full layout control per chapter

Exports as PDF and ePub; ePub export enables distribution to Kindle, Apple Books, and Kobo without reformatting

No free tier; pricing starts at $29/month for the Starter plan which includes unlimited ebook creation; check Designrr’s website for current plan details

Platforms: Web

Best For: Content marketers who need to convert existing blog posts into formatted ebooks using customizable templates and URL import without manual layout work

Visme

Visme is an ebook creation tool for B2B marketers who need to produce data-rich ebooks with embedded charts, infographics, and interactive elements alongside standard text and image layouts. Its data visualization features are deeper than any other tool in this list, allowing marketers to build charts and graphs directly in the ebook canvas without importing static images from a separate tool.

500+ ebook and presentation templates with full customization by font, color, and layout; brand kit available on Business plan for applying consistent styles across all ebook pages

Built-in data visualization tool generates bar charts, pie charts, line graphs, maps, and infographics directly in the ebook canvas from manually entered or imported CSV data

Drag-and-drop canvas with section locking, page-level layout controls, and adjustable content blocks for effortless layout control across multi-chapter ebooks

Exports as PDF, PNG, HTML5 interactive ebook, or shareable link; HTML5 export enables animated and interactive ebook delivery in a browser

Free tier limits downloads to 5 projects per month and restricts brand kit and premium template access; Visme Starter is $12.25/month and raises the download limit; check Visme’s website for current plan details

Platforms: Web

Best For: B2B marketers producing data-rich ebooks with embedded charts and infographics built directly in the layout canvas without a separate data visualization tool

Beacon

Beacon is an ebook creation tool built for lead generation specialists who need to create gated ebook downloads with embedded opt-in forms and landing page integration. It is the only tool in this list that combines ebook design with a built-in lead capture system, making it a single-vendor solution for marketers who use ebooks as top-of-funnel content assets.

150+ ebook templates customizable by font, color, and section layout; all templates include pre-built chapter and cover page structures editable per section

URL import converts a blog post into an ebook draft by pulling existing content and images; also accepts manual content entry section by section

Embedded opt-in form builder creates gated download pages with email capture fields; integrates with Mailchimp, ConvertKit, HubSpot, and ActiveCampaign

Section-based layout editor with adjustable column widths, font and color customization per section, and PDF export on all tiers including the free plan

Free tier allows 1 ebook creation per month; Pro plan is $19/month and removes the monthly ebook cap and adds lead capture integrations

Platforms: Web

Best For: Lead generation specialists who need an ebook creation tool with built-in opt-in form and landing page integration for gated content downloads

Vellum

Vellum is a Mac-based ebook creation tool for self-publishing authors who need consistent chapter formatting, automatic table of contents generation, and multi-format export for distribution across Kindle, Apple Books, and Kobo. Its chapter style system applies consistent heading, font, and spacing settings across every chapter in a manuscript with a single style selection, which is the most effortless layout control option for long-form book-length ebooks.

30+ book styles apply consistent heading formats, font pairings, drop caps, and section break styles across all chapters; each style is fully editable per chapter if overrides are needed

Automatic table of contents generated from chapter headings; internal hyperlinks in the ePub file update automatically when chapter order changes

Chapter-level layout controls include page break placement, drop cap toggle, front matter formatting (title page, copyright, dedication), and back matter support

Exports ePub (for Apple Books, Kobo, and generic ebook readers), MOBI (for Kindle), and PDF for print-on-demand; export format documentation is available on Vellum’s official features page

No free tier; one-time purchase of $199.99 for unlimited ebook exports; $249.99 version adds print book export; Mac only

Platforms: Mac

Best For: Self-publishing authors who need consistent chapter formatting and multi-format ebook export to Kindle, Apple Books, and Kobo from a single tool

Kitaboo

Kitaboo is an enterprise ebook creation tool for corporate learning and development teams that need to produce interactive ebooks with embedded video, audio, quizzes, and SCORM-compatible exports for LMS integration. It is the only tool in this list with native SCORM export, making it the required choice for organizations delivering ebook-based training through a learning management system.

Customizable templates per content type (course, manual, guide, report); template count not publicly listed; all templates editable by font, color, and section layout

Drag-and-drop page builder supports multi-column layouts, embedded HTML5 interactive elements, chapter and module reordering, and section-level layout control

Supports embedded video (MP4), audio (MP3), image galleries, hotspots, quizzes, and assessments directly within ebook pages without external plugins

Exports as PDF, ePub, SCORM 1.2, and SCORM 2004; SCORM export enables direct upload to Moodle, Blackboard, Cornerstone, and other LMS platforms

Pricing not publicly listed; check Kitaboo’s website for current plan details and enterprise pricing

Platforms: Web

Best For: Corporate learning and development teams creating interactive ebook-based training modules with SCORM export for LMS delivery

How to Choose the Right Ebook Creation Tool

If customizable templates and brand consistency across all ebook pages are the primary requirements, choose an ebook creation tool with a built-in brand kit. Adobe Express applies your logo, fonts, and color palette across all pages in one click at no cost, while Canva’s Brand Kit extends the same settings to cover a full suite of marketing assets including social graphics and presentations for teams managing multiple content formats.

If effortless layout control over multi-chapter or long-form ebooks is the priority, choose a tool with section reordering and automatic formatting. Vellum applies consistent chapter styles across all sections with a single selection and auto-generates a linked table of contents, while Designrr’s drag-and-drop page builder supports chapter reordering and adjustable margins across imported blog content.

If the ebook will be used as a lead generation asset with a gated download, choose an ebook creation tool with built-in opt-in form and CRM integration. Beacon is the only tool in this list that combines ebook design with a lead capture form builder and direct integrations to Mailchimp, HubSpot, and ConvertKit; its free tier allows 1 ebook per month and its Pro plan is $19/month.

If the ebook needs to embed interactive elements such as video, audio, or quizzes for corporate training, choose an ebook creation tool with HTML5 or SCORM export support. Kitaboo exports SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 for LMS integration, while Visme exports interactive HTML5 ebooks with animated elements and embedded data visualizations for browser-based delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best ebook creation tools with customizable templates for content marketers in 2026?

The best ebook creation tools with customizable templates for content marketers in 2026 are Adobe Express, Canva, and Designrr. Adobe Express provides thousands of customizable ebook templates with a one-click brand kit for applying consistent fonts and colors across all pages, and its free tier exports watermark-free PDFs with 2026 pricing verified at $9.99/month for Premium. Canva adds 250,000+ templates and extends brand kit settings across a full marketing asset suite. Designrr is the strongest option for repurposing blog content into ebooks via URL import, starting at $29/month.

Which ebook creation tools offer effortless layout control for non-designers?

Adobe Express and Beacon offer the most effortless layout control for non-designers because both tools use section-based or drag-and-drop editors that require only text swaps and color changes to produce a finished ebook layout. Adobe Express applies brand kit settings across all pages automatically, eliminating per-page manual formatting. Beacon’s section-based editor applies consistent font and color choices per section without exposing underlying layout logic; its free tier allows 1 ebook per month.

Can I create an ebook for free using ebook creation tools with customizable templates?

Yes. Adobe Express and Beacon both allow free ebook creation with customizable templates. Adobe Express provides free access to thousands of ebook templates with drag-and-drop layout controls and exports watermark-free PDF files at no cost. Beacon’s free tier allows 1 ebook creation per month with PDF export; upgrading to Pro at $19/month removes the monthly limit. Visme’s free tier allows 5 project downloads per month.

Which ebook creation tools support ePub export for Kindle and Apple Books distribution?

Vellum, Designrr, Beacon, and Kitaboo all export ePub files compatible with Kindle, Apple Books, and Kobo distribution. Vellum is the strongest option for self-publishing authors, producing MOBI for Kindle and ePub for Apple Books and Kobo from the same manuscript with automatic table of contents linking; it requires a one-time Mac purchase of $199.99 for unlimited ebook exports. Designrr exports both PDF and ePub starting at $29/month and is the fastest option for converting blog posts to distributor-ready ebook files.

What ebook creation tool is best for interactive ebooks with embedded video and quizzes?

Kitaboo is the strongest ebook creation tool for interactive ebooks with embedded video, audio, and quiz modules because it natively supports MP4 video, MP3 audio, hotspots, and assessments within ebook pages and exports SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 for direct LMS upload. Visme is the strongest alternative for marketers who need interactive HTML5 ebook delivery in a browser with animated charts and embedded data visualizations; Visme’s free tier limits downloads to 5 projects per month.

Conclusion

The ebook creation tools in this guide serve a wide range of workflows, from free browser-based platforms for content marketers who need customizable templates and quick PDF export (Adobe Express, Canva) to blog-content-to-ebook converters for repurposing existing assets (Designrr, Beacon) to self-publishing formatting tools for long-form manuscripts (Vellum) to enterprise interactive ebook platforms with SCORM export for LMS delivery (Kitaboo). The right choice depends on whether the priority is free access, effortless layout control, lead generation integration, or interactive content support.

For most content marketers and educators who need the best ebook creation tools with customizable templates and effortless layout control in 2026, Adobe Express is the top recommendation. Its brand kit applies consistent fonts and color palettes across all ebook pages in one click, its template library spans thousands of customizable designs, and its free tier exports watermark-free PDFs with no subscription required.

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