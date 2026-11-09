Stipe Miocic predicts Ciryl Gane to defeat Josh Hokit for heavyweight title at UFC 334

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic knows a thing or two about title runs. Widely considered as the most successful champion in the division’s history, Miocic holds the record for most heavyweight title victories at six and most defenses at four.

This Saturday, in the UFC 334 main event at Madison Square Garden, former interim champion Ciryl Gane and rising star Josh Hokit will compete for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

While speaking with casino.org/canada, Miocic made a prediction for the Nov. 14 clash.

“It’s Gane,” Miocic said. “He’s seasoned, he’s been there and he’s very smart at what he does. Hokit is a great wrestler and he hits hard, but Gane likes keeping his distance and not making many mistakes, and I think if he keeps that distance and stays away, then it’s gonna be a good night for him. I’ll go with Gane though. He’s more experienced and he’s fought some tough guys in the past.”

A member of the UFC roster for just over a year after being signed on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Hokit has rocketed up the rankings following highlight-reel performances over Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes and Denzel Freeman. Hokit now aims to complete one of the fastest runs to a UFC title in history by stopping Gane.

While the former champion in Miocic did stick with Gane for the victory, he did have advice to offer Hokit as well.

“If Hokit gets in close and gets a takedown, he could be dangerous, but I know how good Gane’s defence has been when wrestling,” Miocic said. “I definitely think Hokit can exploit some of Gane’s weaknesses. I haven’t watched him fight a lot, but from what I’ve seen, he needs to be putting pressure on him, closing the distance and working angles could be effective. If Hokit can get him up against the cage, tire him out and utilise his clinch and body work, I think that could definitely take a toll on Gane.”

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