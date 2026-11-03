Josh Hokit releases diss track rap video targeting UFC fighters

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit is taking his trash talk beyond the Octagon. The undefeated fighter has released a new, explicit diss track titled “MSG Freestyle,” under his rap alias J-Word, taking aim at some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts.

With his highly anticipated heavyweight championship showdown against Ciryl Gane approaching, Hokit appears determined to make headlines both inside and outside the cage.

Watch below:

No One Is Safe From Hokit’s Lyrics

The new track features shots at several prominent UFC fighters, including upcoming opponent Ciryl Gane, former heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria.

Gane appears to be the primary target of the song, with Hokit repeatedly referencing controversial moments involving the French heavyweight, particularly the eye-poke incidents that have attracted attention in recent UFC competition.

Hokit also takes the opportunity to boast about his undefeated record and mock former opponent Derrick Lewis.

The track reportedly runs approximately two minutes and 27 seconds and features plenty of explicit language and provocative references. Its release has already generated conversation among MMA fans on social media.

Hokit Continues His War of Words With Ciryl Gane

The diss track is the latest chapter in an increasingly entertaining rivalry between Hokit and Gane.

Earlier, Hokit attracted attention after sharing a video of himself being pepper-sprayed while training, seemingly mocking the eye-poke controversies surrounding Gane’s previous fights.

Rather than keeping his attention exclusively on his upcoming opponent, Hokit has expanded his verbal attacks to other major UFC personalities.

His willingness to provoke established stars has become a significant part of his public persona, helping him attract attention ahead of the biggest fight of his professional career.

From UFC Prospect to Heavyweight Title Challenger

Hokit’s rapid rise through the heavyweight division has been remarkable.

After earning his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025, the American quickly established himself with a string of impressive performances.

His victories over Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis helped propel him into the heavyweight title picture, setting up a championship opportunity against Gane.

Now, Hokit is preparing to challenge for the undisputed heavyweight championship at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Can Hokit Back Up the Trash Talk?

While “MSG Freestyle” might generate plenty of attention online, Hokit ultimately faces a much bigger challenge inside the Octagon.

Ciryl Gane is an experienced heavyweight with elite striking ability, and defeating him would represent the biggest accomplishment of Hokit’s career.

The diss track has certainly added another layer of entertainment to the buildup. Whether Gane responds to the musical attack or simply lets his performance do the talking remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: Josh Hokit is making sure nobody forgets his name before UFC 334.

The microphone has been dropped. Now it’s time to see what happens when the cage door closes.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.