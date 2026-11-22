Russian mixed martial artist Amir Aliev (13-2) was taken into police custody on Friday, November 20, 2026, shortly after competing at ARES 45 in Paris. According to Le Parisien, officers detained the fighter at approximately 10:30 p.m. at the Adidas Arena, following his victory over Brazilian opponent Matheus Malta.

In its report, updated on November 22, the French newspaper identified Aliev as being of Chechen origin and originally from Grozny. He was reportedly transported to a police station in Montreuil as part of an investigation into a rape complaint. The alleged incident is believed to have occurred several days earlier in the same municipality, located in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.

It is important to note that the case involves allegations that remain under investigation. Aliev’s detention does not establish guilt, and no judicial finding of wrongdoing has been reported.

Police Detain Aliev Shortly After His Fight

According to Le Parisien, police officers were waiting for Aliev when his fight concluded and approached him inside the Adidas Arena. He reportedly offered no resistance before being taken into custody and transferred to Montreuil.

French authorities placed the fighter under garde à vue, a form of police custody used during criminal investigations. This procedure allows investigators to question a suspect and carry out investigative measures within a legally regulated period. It is distinct from court-ordered pre-trial detention and does not represent a conviction or determination of guilt.

The complaint reportedly relates to an alleged incident in Montreuil several days before the event. However, the newspaper has not disclosed further details about the accusation, the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident, the complainant’s identity, or the evidence currently being reviewed by investigators.

As of the newspaper’s latest report, no public response from Aliev or his legal representatives had been reported. Without additional information from the parties involved or the authorities, the precise circumstances of the allegations remain unclear.

Investigation Developments Remain Unclear

Le Parisien also reported that the Bobigny prosecutor’s office had indicated an extension of Aliev’s police custody was expected on Saturday, November 21.

However, the newspaper’s November 22 update did not establish whether the extension had officially been approved. It also provided no confirmation of whether Aliev remained in custody, had been released, or had been transferred into another stage of judicial proceedings.

No further details concerning investigative actions or possible decisions by judicial authorities were included in the published report.

For now, the available information remains limited to the reported detention and the existence of an ongoing investigation. The allegations have not been proven, and the outcome of the case remains unknown.

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