UFC 334 odds: Market opinions on key fights

UFC 334 is set to be a banger of an event, with some well hyped fights set to take place in New York’s Madison Square Garden on November 14.

The Heavyweight Championship fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, is the obvious draw but other fights on the card also look to be exciting bouts. So what are the current prediction – Gane or Hokit? Or in the women’s bantamweight title bout between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes?

Why Sports Betting Odds?

Well, sports betting odds are compiled with the express purpose of providing an accurate estimation of a complex scenario like a UFC fight.

Sportsbooks are heavily incentivized to accurately price any event, especially one that will have a large US audience like UFC 334. Odds include expert opinion, statistical analysis and betting market activity – all put into a representative number that can indicate how a fight is expected to play out.

But they’re not the only ones calculating. If the sportsbooks get it wrong, sharp bettors will be there to profit.

For example, this consider this Stake guide to bonuses and promos as covered by Sportsbook Review. These reviewers put in the work to break down sports betting for players, from potential value of welcome offers to payment methods and odds available, showing just how seriously people take the market.

Ciryl Gane is the Heavy Favorite over Hokit

Gane is averaging around -250 at most major US sportsbooks, or around 71% implied probability. The Frenchman is a heavyweight favorite for a heavyweight fight.

Meanwhile Hokit is undefeated in the UFC, and Gane has struggled before against elite wrestlers, so the American will be looking to take the fight to the floor. On the other hand, that is easier said than done against someone with the dynamism and punching power of Gane.

Hokit is a dangerous opponent, but he has often mixed up the striking and wrestling as evidenced by his six knockout victories. However, even with his American home advantage, if he plays the standup game with Gane he could be in for some punishment.

For that reason Hokit is averaging out as the +200 underdog at most sportsbooks right now, or around 33% implied.

The ‘Books Say Harrison over Nunes, But It’s Closer

Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes is a fight many UFC fans have been waiting on for a hot minute. The matchup was originally scheduled for January 2026 but Harrison pulled out after an injury.

Harrison is the current champ with a 19-1 record, while Nunes is two-time former champion and one of the all time greats. However, she hasn’t fought in a professional bout since June 2023.

That all sets the stage for a truly intriguing fight inside the octagon. Harrison is currently the close favorite according to sportsbooks, averaging -180 or 64% implied probability, while Nunes is rated around +145 or 40.8% implied.

Interestingly, the UFC has apparently booked a back up fighter for this bout, should either Nunes or Harrison withdraw before the event.

Caio Borralho vs Belgaroui Should be a Technical Show

Caio Borralho has been among the leading contenders for a while, with an impressive 18-2 record in the UFC. He currently sits fifth in the stacked middleweight power rankings.

However, the Brazilian “Fighting Nerd” has yet to take the step up to the top tier of his competitive division. A win here could arguably set him up for a fight against current champ Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev or Dricus Du Plessis – all of which are big name opportunities, whether for the title or not.

Meanwhile Belgaroui is an unranked fighter out of the Netherlands, on an impressive hot streak. He is an accomplished kickboxer, which will be an interesting stylistic matchup against the well-rounded and versatile Borralho.

Belgaroui stands 6’6, four inches over Borralho. The same distance advantage applies to his reach. On the other hand Borralho should be able to stand his own in the striking game, while his ground game should be technically superior.

All of that will have factored into the betting odds. US sportsbooks currently have Borralho at an average of -160 (61.5% implied) making him the close favorite. Belgaroui is right now around +130 or 43.48% implied probability. That suggests a closer fight than the two main cards, with Borralho having a slight but significant edge.

Uros Medic vs Kevin Holland Could be Fireworks

If there are two fighters on the UFC 334 card that might just go for an all out war, it’s these two welterweights.

If you don’t know Uros Medic, the explosive Serbian has certainly been putting fighters to sleep in recent years with 12 knockout victories from his 14-3 record. That included a round 1 knockout in his last fight against Daniel Rodriguez.

Meanwhile Kevin Holland is a UFC stalwart, who has bags of experience and can, on his day, have his own explosive knockout power. However, that experience comes with age – and a very active career, demonstrated by his 29-15 UFC record.

Holland will certainly come out swinging but is also definitely the underdog at this stage. The sportsbooks rate the American at an average of +140 (41.67% implied) compared to the -170 favorite Medic.

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