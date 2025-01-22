Tamerlan Dulatov looking to shine in his OKTAGON debut on February 1st

Interview with Tamerlan Dulatov below

Tamerlan Dulatov (1-0) discusses his middleweight fight against Ghith Ighzawi (0-0) at OKTAGON 66 on Feb. 1. Tamerlan also spoke about how this opportunity came together, his brother Islam Dulatov making his UFC debut in a few weeks, and his goals for this year.

“Last time I said I want to fight four, five, six times in a year and I didn’t even fight one time. For me it’s going to be the perfect year. I said very humble, three fights. This fight and two more fights. For me, this year is very important. I will just stay always ready. When somebody needs me, I’ll pull in and fight. Three fights would be very good for me.

