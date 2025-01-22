Thu. Jan 23rd, 2025
International Fight Week

Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira at International Fight Week? Take My Money

By MyMMANews 8 hours ago

Historically, the UFC likes to build International Fight Week with a blockbuster fight card, headlined by a bout that is sure to grab the audience’s attention.

Enter former UFC featherweight champion and current BMF champion Max Holloway against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

While neither the bout, nor the card, are even close to being announced this point, it sure seems like a good idea given the fact that both men are willing to face one another.

Owners of some of the most exciting fight cards in UFC history, both men seem to like the idea.

At last weekend’s UFC 311 fight card, “Do Bronx” Oliveira said that he would like to challenge himself for a second time against current lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. Oliveira later told UFC Brasil that he would be willing to face “Blessed” for the BMF title if Makhachev is not wanting to compete until October.

“International Fight Week?” Holloway wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Oliveira was submitted by Makhachev at UFC 280 in October 2022, dropping the belt to him. Since then the 35-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist has picked up wins over Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler, but dropped a split decision to Arman Tsarukyan.

Holloway picked up the BMF belt last summer, defeating Justin Gaethje with a ‘knockout of the year’ performance.

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
