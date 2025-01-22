UFC returns to London for milestone 30th UK event

UFC returns to London on March 22 with some of the UK and Ireland’s favorite athletes entering the Octagon for an action-packed night of entertainment. The card will be returning to The O2, London, for another blockbuster event as former welterweight champion Leon Edwards aims to return to title contention as he faces No.4 ranked Jack Della Maddalena, who is riding a 17-fight winning streak. The co-main event sees former champion Jan Blachowicz take on No.6 ranked Carlos Ulberg in an epic light heavyweight bout.

This 30th UK event celebrates the rich history of MMA in Britain. UK events are known for delivering thrilling moments, from Tom Aspinall’s first-round KO of Marcin Tybura, to Michael Bisping’s comeback against Anderson Silva, and Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann’s London debuts. With The O2 hosting blockbuster events like UFC 286: EDWARDS vs USMAN 3 and UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: ASPINALL vs. TYBURA, tickets are expected to sell fast for this milestone event.

Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (22-4, 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, United Kingdom by way of Kingston, Jamaica) returns to headline London, a city in which he is undefeated. Edwards became the second UK champion in UFC history and is widely considered one of the best British combat sports athletes of all time. He will be looking to earn himself the chance to reclaim his title with a victory.

Jack Della Maddalena (17-2, fighting out of Perth, Australia) has been touted as one of the UFC’s top prospects for the past few years, and he continued building his hype as he secured a third-round knockout over Gilbert Burns last March. The Australian has impressed with his range of skills and slick striking, which he has utilized to build a 7-0 start to his UFC career.

Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1, fighting out of Cieszyn, Poland) is set to make a triumphant return to the Octagon as he continues his quest for another shot at the UFC light heavyweight title. Currently ranked No. 4 in the light heavyweight rankings, Blachowicz has established himself as one of the most formidable competitors in the division and aims to leverage his experience and powerful striking skills to claim a win over Ulberg.

Carlos Ulberg (12-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) continues to make waves in the division with his impressive performances and dynamic fighting style. A former kickboxer, Ulberg has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the top contenders in his weight class. After achieving the third fastest knockout in UFC light heavyweight history with a 12-second knockout against Alonzo Menifield, Ulberg has become an athlete to watch in this division.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Gloucester’s Christian Leroy Duncan (10-2, fighting out of Gloucester, England) takes on UFC debutant Andrey Pulyaev (9-2, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia), who earned a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series back in August 2024.

Molly McCann (14-7, fighting out of Liverpool, England) faces Istela Nunes (6-5, fighting out of Pau dos Ferros, Brazil) which should be an enticing strawweight bout between two strikers.

No.8 ranked Marcin Tybura (26-9 fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) takes on undefeated no.15 ranked Mick Parkin (10-0, fighting out of Sunderland, England) in a heavyweight bout that should produce fireworks.

UFC veteran Alonzo Menifield (15-5-1, fighting out of Los Angeles, United States) takes on versatile Frenchman Oumar Sy (11-0 fighting out of Paris, France) who is looking to maintain his undefeated record.

Searching for her second straight victory, Shauna Bannon (6-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) takes on Puja Tomar (9-4, fighting out of Budhana, India) who became the first female Indian UFC athlete, when she won her debut last year.

Nathaniel Wood (20-6, fighting out of London, England) will meet former Cage Warriors featherweight world champion Morgan Charriere (20-10-1, fighting out of Mantes-la-Jolie, France) in an action-packed featherweight matchup.

Rising star Lone’er Kavanagh (8-0, fighting out of London, England) is looking to continue his unbeaten streak as he faces Brazilian prospect Felipe dos Santos (8-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) in a flyweight bout.

Bantamweight athlete Nathan Fletcher (9-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) will meet Ireland’s Caolan Loughran (9-2, fighting out of Tyrone, Ireland) in a thrilling rematch following their initial Cage Warriors clash in 2018.

Former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Jai Herbert (13-5-1, fighting out of Wolverhampton, England) will take on Chris Padilla (15-6, fighting out of Gardena, California, United States) in what promises to be a thrilling lightweight bout.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.