UFC Fight Odds and the Matchups Defining the Final Months of 2026

The final months of 2026 promise an intriguing finish to the UFC calendar. Established champions face ambitious challengers, former titleholders return to the spotlight, and emerging contenders have opportunities to change their careers.

Four fights stand out across November and December, each posing a different technical question. Can movement overcome relentless pressure? Will championship experience withstand an elite grappler’s control? The answers could shape several divisions heading into 2027.

For fans following the action or examining the odds, the most compelling stories lie in the details of these matchups.

1. Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit: Technique Meets Heavyweight Power

Madison Square Garden hosts UFC 334 on November 14, with heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane defending his title against Josh Hokit. Gane became undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall vacated the belt while recovering from complications following their previous encounter.

Gane’s movement and technical striking make him an unusual heavyweight challenge. Rather than simply trading punches, he uses distance, footwork, and combinations to create openings. Opponents often need to chase him before they can establish their preferred exchanges.

Hokit brings a different kind of danger. His aggressive approach and finishing instincts have helped establish him as a rising heavyweight contender, although a championship fight against Gane represents a substantial test.

The critical question involves pressure. Hokit needs to close the distance without walking into clean counters, while Gane must prevent his opponent from turning controlled exchanges into physical confrontations.

Heavyweight fights can change with one punch, but Gane’s ability to manage space could prove as important as either fighter’s power.

2. Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes: A Championship Return With Questions

The same UFC 334 card features women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defending her title against Amanda Nunes, the former champion returning to face one of the division’s most accomplished grapplers.

Harrison’s background includes two Olympic judo gold medals. Her ability to establish grips, secure takedowns, and maintain control creates difficult problems for opponents accustomed to competing primarily on their feet.

Nunes offers a different combination of advantages. The former two-division UFC champion has extensive experience in major fights, with powerful striking and the composure developed through championship competition.

Her return introduces uncertainty, however. Previous achievements establish her credentials, but they don’t guarantee the same timing or sharpness after an extended period away.

Harrison will want to dictate where exchanges happen. Nunes must make her opponent work for every takedown while creating opportunities to strike.

Five championship rounds could test both fighters’ conditioning, patience, and ability to adjust. Reputation alone won’t settle a contest built around such contrasting strengths.

3. Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling: The Veteran Faces a Rising Threat

Former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka meets Navajo Stirling at the UFC’s November 21 event in Doha, Qatar. The matchup places an established contender opposite an emerging fighter seeking a major breakthrough.

Procházka’s unpredictable striking has long made him dangerous. He changes angles, attacks from unusual positions, and willingly enters exchanges that more cautious fighters might avoid.

That unpredictability brings risks. Aggressive attacks can create defensive openings, particularly against opponents capable of maintaining composure under pressure.

Stirling faces a different challenge: translating his developing skills against someone with considerably more high-level experience. The undefeated New Zealander enters the matchup ranked fifth in the division, having knocked out former champion Jan Błachowicz in August.

One revealing aspect will be how he reacts when Procházka disrupts his rhythm. Can Stirling establish his preferred distance, or will the former champion force him into uncomfortable exchanges?

Those questions matter when comparing UFC fight odds with each fighter’s recent performances and technical strengths. Available markets reflect expectations, but they can’t account perfectly for every adjustment made inside the Octagon.

A victory could restore momentum for Procházka or accelerate Stirling’s rise among the division’s leading names.

4. Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes: December’s Intriguing Lightweight Test

UFC 335 arrives at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 12, with Charles Oliveira defending the BMF title against Diego Lopes. The challenger moves up from featherweight for his UFC lightweight debut.

Oliveira brings extraordinary submission experience. His ability to threaten opponents from numerous grappling positions means that an exchange can become dangerous even when he appears to be defending.

His recent success also matters. Oliveira captured the BMF championship by defeating Max Holloway through a five-round unanimous decision at UFC 326.

Lopes has established himself through aggressive performances and finishing ability. Moving up a division adds intrigue because greater comfort with the weight cut may be balanced against facing physically stronger opposition.

The biggest tactical question concerns risk. Both men can capitalize when opponents make mistakes, particularly during transitions between striking and grappling.

Neither fighter can afford careless exchanges, yet excessive caution could surrender the initiative.

The BMF belt brings additional attention, although it remains distinct from the UFC’s undisputed lightweight championship.

What Fighting Styles Reveal About UFC Fight Odds

These matchups contain different uncertainties. Gane’s movement meets Hokit’s pressure, while Harrison’s grappling tests Nunes’ defensive preparation and experience.

Procházka’s unconventional attacks present Stirling with unfamiliar problems. Oliveira and Lopes, meanwhile, must weigh their finishing instincts against the danger of giving an opponent a favorable position.

Recent activity, quality of opposition, endurance, and weight-class changes deserve attention alongside striking and grappling statistics. A fighter’s impressive record doesn’t necessarily explain how their skills match up against a specific opponent.

Odds can also change as new information emerges about preparation, injuries, or fighter availability. Those movements don’t establish which competitor will win.

The more useful approach is to examine the tactical questions independently rather than assuming that a heavily favored fighter faces an easy assignment.

What These Matchups Could Mean for 2027

November’s championship fights could reinforce the heavyweight and women’s bantamweight hierarchies or open the door to significant changes. Fans following fight analysis can also examine how each result might affect future title opportunities.

Procházka and Stirling face important career tests without a title at stake. December’s Oliveira-Lopes encounter could also influence future lightweight opportunities, although the BMF championship doesn’t determine the division’s undisputed title picture.

The eventual results will matter, but future matchmaking remains uncertain until the UFC makes its decisions.

The Bigger Picture as 2026 Draws to a Close

The closing stretch of 2026 brings together familiar champions, returning stars, and ambitious challengers. Each matchup carries its own tactical tensions, with opportunities for both established fighters and rising names.

Whatever happens inside the Octagon, these contests could leave several divisions looking different when the UFC enters 2027.