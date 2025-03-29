UFC Mexico Results – Moreno vs. Ercig
Complete UFC Mexico results below – March 29 event from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.
Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will meet former title challenger Steve Erceg in the UFC Mexico main event on Saturday.
Just prior to the start of the card, hard-hitting Joe ‘Bodybagz’ Pyfer had to withdraw from his bout against former UFC middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum after falling ill.
UFC Mexico results below:
Main card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Brandon Moreno defeated Steve Erceg via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
Manuel Torres defeated Drew Dober via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:45
Edgar Chairez defeated. CJ Vergara via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:30
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer – fight cancelled – Pyfer fell ill
Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
David Martinez defeated Saimon Oliveira via TKO – Round 1, 4:38
Kevin Borjas defeated Ronaldo Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Ateba Gautier defeated Jose Daniel Medina via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:32
Christian Rodriguez defeated Melquizael Costa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Loopy Godinez defeated Julia Polastri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Rafa Garcia defeated Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Jamall Emmers defeated Gabriel Miranda via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:06
MarQuel Mederos defeated Austin Hubbard via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)