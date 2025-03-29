Sun. Mar 30th, 2025
UFC Mexico Results, UFC Mexico

UFC Mexico Results – Moreno vs. Ercig

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Complete UFC Mexico results below – March 29 event from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will meet former title challenger Steve Erceg in the UFC Mexico main event on Saturday.

Just prior to the start of the card, hard-hitting Joe ‘Bodybagz’ Pyfer had to withdraw from his bout against former UFC middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum after falling ill.

UFC Mexico results below:

Main card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno defeated Steve Erceg via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Manuel Torres defeated Drew Dober via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:45

Edgar Chairez defeated. CJ Vergara via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:30

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer – fight cancelled – Pyfer fell ill

Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

David Martinez defeated Saimon Oliveira via TKO – Round 1, 4:38

Kevin Borjas defeated Ronaldo Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Ateba Gautier defeated Jose Daniel Medina via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:32

Christian Rodriguez defeated Melquizael Costa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Loopy Godinez defeated Julia Polastri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rafa Garcia defeated Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jamall Emmers defeated Gabriel Miranda via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:06

MarQuel Mederos defeated Austin Hubbard via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

author avatar
Eric Kowal
