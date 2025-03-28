Steve Erceg: Do or die

It is so or die for Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico.

Riding a two-fight losing streak and taking on Brandon Moreno, the pressure to perform will be suffocating in a city that’s already 7,000 feet at altitude. Erceg must win.

In front of him is the former title holder, Brandon Moreno. With those two fights down on the trot, Erceg has to win this fight not only for his career, but for his own good.

The (short) rise of Steve Erceg

Debuting in the UFC in 2023, Steve Erceg had a quick rise to the title. Incredibly fast until Kai Asakura came through. His debut was against David Dvorak, who was 20-5 at the time. “Astroboy” managed to take the decision over his opponent.

Alessandro Costa was next. Five months after his debut, the Australian native took home another UFC victory. But his moment of truth has yet to happen.

In March of 2024, Erceg took on Matt Schnell, a well-known flyweight. In a finish that earned him the Performance of the Night, the win had fans soaring over Steve Erceg.

With Pantoja having cleaned out the division and capturing the title against Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, the UFC matchmakers decided it was time for Steve Erceg to be a title challenger.

No going back

The problem with a fast run at the title is that there’s no turning back. This has worked for Alex Pereira, who has turned down no challenge presented to him. But for Steve Erceg, this was seemingly detrimental.

In a razor’s edge tight fight against Alexandre Pantoja, Erceg lived up to the hype. Despite being ranked tenth, Erceg had the fight even going into round five. In an ill-fated takedown attempt, Pantoja took over the fight and kept the strap.

But Erceg’s stock rose in his UFC 301 performance. He was given another high-profile fight against Kai Kara-France. This is where the train comes off the rails. In the first round, Kara-France steps through his stance and lands a massive overhand to put Steve Erceg away.

This weekend, he is handed another fight that’s no step back. Brandon Moreno is a two-time champion at flyweight. Steve Erceg is at serious risk of losing his third straight fight. Moreno is tough. He is a fantastic boxer, Erceg’s bread and butter.

UFC Mexico is a must win for Steve Erceg.

