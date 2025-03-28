Sun. Mar 30th, 2025
UFC Mexico weigh-in results and video – Moreno vs. Erceg

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will meet former title challenger Steve Erceg in the UFC Mexico main event on Saturday.

Fighters hit the scale on Friday ahead of the March 29 event from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

UFC Mexico ceremonial weigh-in video below at 7pm ET:

UFC Mexico weigh-in results below:

Main card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125)

Manuel Torres (156) vs. Drew Dober (155)

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Vince Morales (136)

David Martinez (135) vs. Saimon Oliveira (135)

Ronaldo Rodriguez (127)* vs. Kevin Borjas (125)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126)

Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Ateba Gautier (186)

Christian Rodriguez (146) vs. Melquizael Costa (145)

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Gabriel Miranda (145)

MarQuel Mederos (156) vs. Austin Hubbard (156)

*missed weight

