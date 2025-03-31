Kyoji Horiguchi back in UFC, vacates RIZIN title

RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi will give up his title as the 34-year-old Japanese star returns to the UFC following an announcement at RIZIN 50 on Sunday. RIZIN announced it will hold a flyweight grand prix this year to determine the new 125-pound champion.

“I’m going to the UFC,” Horiguchi said. “I’m going to become the first Japanese UFC champion.”

🚨 2 BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS! 🚨 1️⃣ RIZIN Flyweight Champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, will vacate the title and go to the UFC. (continued) pic.twitter.com/irhoyQZmmQ — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) March 30, 2025

Kyoiji Horiguchi fought in the UFC between 2013 and 2016, losing only to then-champion Demetrious Johnson. He then left the promotion for RIZIN where he won 14 of his 15 fights with the promotion.

The UFC has not announced a date or opponent for Horiguchi’s return bout.

