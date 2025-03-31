Kyoji Horiguchi back in UFC, vacates RIZIN title
RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi will give up his title as the 34-year-old Japanese star returns to the UFC following an announcement at RIZIN 50 on Sunday. RIZIN announced it will hold a flyweight grand prix this year to determine the new 125-pound champion.
“I’m going to the UFC,” Horiguchi said. “I’m going to become the first Japanese UFC champion.”
Kyoiji Horiguchi fought in the UFC between 2013 and 2016, losing only to then-champion Demetrious Johnson. He then left the promotion for RIZIN where he won 14 of his 15 fights with the promotion.
The UFC has not announced a date or opponent for Horiguchi’s return bout.