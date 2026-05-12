UFC veteran Ivana Petrovic looks to make statement in OKTAGON debut on Saturday

Interview with Ivana Petrovic

Ivana Petrovic (7-4) discusses her bantamweight fight against Danielle Misteli (5-4) at OKTAGON 88 on May 16. Ivana also spoke about how this fight came together, why she’s competing at bantamweight and how she sees the fight playing out.

“I really see me finishing this fight. That’s something I can feel. That’s my style. I think this girl wants to grapple with me, if she wants that she’s going to get that. If people give me the chance to grapple, I finish fights.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports