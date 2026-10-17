BKFC 95 weigh-in results – Herring vs. Dodson
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 95 fight card from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
In the main event, BKFC bantamweight champion Jamel Herring puts his title on the line against former UFC star John Dodson.
BKFC 95 Weigh-In Results:
Main Card
Jamel Herring (C), 134.4 vs. John Dodson, 134.8 – BKFC Bantamweight World Title
Jimmie Rivera, 159.8 vs. Brandon Meyer, 159.8
Tony Soto, 156.6 vs. Anthony Pike, 155.6
Santo Curatolo, 129.6 vs. Anthony Yost, 127.8
Dalvin Blair, 155 vs. Paris Boyd, 155.2
Noah Getahoun, 175.4 vs. Dustin Bailey, 176
Phil Caracappa, 139.2 vs. Cole Cameron, 138.4
Prelims
Mike Medrano, 165.8 vs. Rob Emerson, 165.2
Dylan Pitt, 153 vs. Nicholas Saragosa, 153
Gabrielle Roman, 123.8 vs. Brooke Evans, 124.5