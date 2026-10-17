BKFC 95 weigh-in results – Herring vs. Dodson

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 95 fight card from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the main event, BKFC bantamweight champion Jamel Herring puts his title on the line against former UFC star John Dodson.

BKFC 95 Weigh-In Results:

Main Card

Jamel Herring (C), 134.4 vs. John Dodson, 134.8 – BKFC Bantamweight World Title

Jimmie Rivera, 159.8 vs. Brandon Meyer, 159.8

Tony Soto, 156.6 vs. Anthony Pike, 155.6

Santo Curatolo, 129.6 vs. Anthony Yost, 127.8

Dalvin Blair, 155 vs. Paris Boyd, 155.2

Noah Getahoun, 175.4 vs. Dustin Bailey, 176

Phil Caracappa, 139.2 vs. Cole Cameron, 138.4

Prelims

Mike Medrano, 165.8 vs. Rob Emerson, 165.2

Dylan Pitt, 153 vs. Nicholas Saragosa, 153

Gabrielle Roman, 123.8 vs. Brooke Evans, 124.5

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