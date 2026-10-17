Jena Bishop makes history by defeating Liz Carmouche to become the inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight World Champion

CHICAGO (October 16, 2026) – Professional Fighters League made its return to The Windy City, as PFL Chicago delivered another exciting night of fights at Wintrust Arena.

In the main event, Jena Bishop (12-3) put her superior grappling on full display as she grounded former Bellator Champion and 2025 PFL World Tournament Champion Liz Carmouche (26-9) to become the inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) World Champion. Bishop survived a strong opening round from Carmouche and controlled the rest of the bout with her ground game. In the third round, Bishop came close to ending the fight with a rear-naked choke, but the very tough Carmouche was able to survive. After five rounds of action, it was Bishop who did enough to earn the unanimous decision win and make history in Chicago.

In the co-main event, a pair of top ten-ranked featherweights (145 lbs) battled to the distance, as #2-Timur Khizriev (19-0) eked out a split decision win over former PFL Tournament Finalist #5-Gabriel Braga (17-4). The two top contenders went back-and-forth for 15 exciting minutes, but in the end, it was Khizriev who left with the win to remain undefeated in his MMA career.

Number 6-ranked bantamweight (135 lbs) Sarvarjon Khamidov (18-1) added another impressive win to his resumé, knocking out Rafael do Nascimento (13-3) in the first round. Khamidov dropped do Nascimento with a short left hook straight to the chin and then finished things off with a barrage of hammerfists. Now with back-to-back stoppage wins in the PFL, expect Khamidov to continue climbing up the 135-pound rankings.

Undefeated welterweight (170 lbs) Oualy Tandia (6-0) kicked off the main card with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over JP Saint Louis (12-6). Tandia, who was making his PFL debut, put on a well-rounded performance as he was able to outstrike and outgrapple Saint Louis for the better part of the three-round contest. Saint Louis had himself a strong second round, but Tandia regained control in the final frame to secure the win and remain undefeated.

“This was so great. I love fighting in Chicago,” said Jena Bishop, PFL Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) Champion. “I mean, I fought here twice this year, and had a great outcome both times, and it’s close to home, so I get my family, and, I love the city. It was great. Oh man, it feels good to add another world title to my resume. It’s great, but I think this one means a little bit more than what I’ve done in the past, so I’m really, really excited.”

Full PFL Chicago Main Card Results:

PFL Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) World Championship Main Event: #4-Jena Bishop (12-3) defeats #2-Liz Carmouche (26-9) by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Featherweight (145 lbs) Co-Main Event: #2-Timur Khizriev (19-0) defeated #5-Gabriel Braga (17-4) by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Bantamweight (135 lbs) Bout: #6-Sarvarjon Khamidov (18-1) defeated Rafael do Nascimento (13-3) by KO (punches) at 1:49 in round one

Catchweight Bout (173 lbs): Oualy Tandia (6-0) defeated JP Saint Louis (12-6) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Full PFL Chicago Preliminary Card Results:

Welterweight (170 lbs) Bout: #8-Eliezer Kubanza (170.2 lbs) defeated Trey Waters (170.4 lbs) by KO (punches) at 1:36 in round one

Light Heavyweight (205 lbs) Bout: #9-Emiliano Sordi (27-14-1) defeated #5-(HW)-Abraham Bably (8-4) by TKO (punches) at 3:13 in round two

Lightweight (155 lbs) Bout: Kevin Pease (9-0) defeated Cassio Barao (10-2-1) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:28 in round two

Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) Bout: #10-Shannon Clark (9-1) defeated Lucero Acosta (6-3) by TKO (punches) at 1:59 in round three

Lightweight (155 lbs) Bout: Gamid Khizriev (6-0) defeated Michael Boylan (6-2) by TKO (elbows) at 3:04 in round one

Bantamweight (135 lbs) Bout: Cobey Fehr (5-0) defeated Rosario Romero (4-1) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:58 in round one

Lightweight (155 lbs) Bout: Levan Khabalaev (6-0) defeated Brock Hammer (5-2) by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 in round one

Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) Bout: #5-Paulina Wisniewska (8-1) defeated Chelsea Hackett (5-4-1) by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Featherweight (145 lbs) Bout: Noah Hermosillo (2-0) defeated Cade Cox (2-1) by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:43 in round three