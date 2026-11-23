James Gallagher (13-4) announced his retirement from mixed martial arts at the age of 30 via Instagram on Sunday.

“After a lifetime dedicated to martial arts and years competing at the highest level of professional MMA, I am officially announcing my retirement from professional fighting,” Gallagher posted.

Gallagher’s last fight came in April 2026 with a submission loss to Kazumasa Majima at RIZIN Landmark 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gallagher (@strabanimalmma)

The Irish fighter nicknamed “The Strabanimal” continued his post: “This is not how I wanted my career to end. It is not a decision I made lightly, and it is certainly not a decision made because I lost the desire to fight.

“The reality is, circumstances and stipulations outside of my control have forced me into a position where I can no longer continue doing what I have dedicated my entire life to. There are things happening behind the scenes that I cannot speak about at this moment. But there will come a time when I can tell my side of the story, and when that time comes, people will understand.

“From a young kid growing up in the Ireland, finding his place through martial arts, to signing with Bellator at 18, competing against some of the best in the world, reaching number six in the world, fighting at Madison Square Garden, selling out crowds at the 3Arena, and representing Ireland on the international stage, I gave this sport everything I had.

“The sacrifices, the injuries, the weight cuts, the training camps, the missed moments with family, the highs, the lows, the setbacks, the comebacks. People see the walk to the cage, but they rarely see everything that goes into it.

“I leave this sport with no regrets about stepping in there and fighting anyone put in front of me. I know what I have accomplished. I know what I sacrificed. And I know what I deserved.

“To my family, coaches, teammates, sponsors, supporters, and everyone who stood by me throughout this journey — thank you. You helped make a kid’s dream become a reality.

“I may be stepping away from the cage, but I am not stepping away from life, ambition, or the fight itself.

“This isn’t the ending I chose. But it is the beginning of a chapter that I will write on my own terms.

“And when the time comes, I will speak.”

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.