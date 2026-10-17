Jonathan Haggerty Stops Hiroki Akimoto In Third Round To Retain ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title

October 17, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan: ONE Championship (ONE), delivered an unforgettable night of action across four sports at Ariake Arena with ONE SAMURAI 4. The spectacle was highlighted by a pair of devastating finishes in the World Title double-header, with Jonathan Haggerty and Nadaka Yoshinari both securing jaw-dropping knockouts and US$100,000 performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the blockbuster main event, reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty overcame early flashes of danger to score a scintillating TKO over former divisional kingpin Hiroki Akimoto.

Haggerty operated behind slick boxing, elusive footwork, and blistering hand speed to completely dictate the pace over the first two rounds. Akimoto stubbornly stood right in front of him, occasionally cracking the British fighter with heavy power shots.

In the third round, “The General” masterfully intercepted the advancing Akimoto with a crushing left knee right down the middle, sending the Japanese challenger crashing to the canvas. Sensing the finish, Haggerty immediately swarmed his damaged opponent with a ferocious, bout-ending flurry.

The ruthless assault prompted Akimoto’s corner to throw in the towel, forcing the referee to wave off the contest at the 0:42 mark. The dominant TKO victory cemented Haggerty’s status as the undisputed king of the bantamweight kickboxing division.

In the co-main event, Japanese striking superstar Nadaka Yoshinari successfully defended his ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title with a spectacular highlight-reel finish of Malaysian prodigy Rifdean “Magic Boy” Masdor.

Taking on a determined Masdor who traveled to Tokyo in search of a monumental upset, Nadaka looked absolutely flawless. Though “Magic Boy” showcased his dangerous knockout power early on, the reigning king remained incredibly calm and calculated, rapidly deciphering his opponent’s unique rhythm.

After dropping the Malaysian challenger with a lightning-quick left hook in the opening frame, Nadaka definitively closed the show in round two. As Masdor pressed forward aggressively to close the distance, Nadaka uncorked a perfectly timed left head kick that instantly separated the challenger from his senses at the 0:58 mark.

ONE SAMURAI 4 Results

Jonathan Haggerty def. Hiroki Akimoto via TKO (cornerman stoppage) at 0:42 of round three to defend the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title

Nadaka def. Rifdean Masdor via TKO at 0:58 of round two to defend the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title

Masaaki Noiri def. Mohammad Siasarani via split decision (kickboxing – featherweight)

Nabil Anane def. Yuki Yoza via unanimous decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Itsuki Hirata def. Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision (MMA – atomweight)

Sinsamut Klinmee def. Shintaro Matsukura via knockout (head kick) at 1:17 of round two (kickboxing – lightweight)

Kota Abe def. Shozo Isojima via TKO (punch) at 1:34 of round one (MMA – lightweight)

Shoma Okumura def. Toki Tamaru via unanimous decision (kickboxing – strawweight)

Ryoto Nishiyama def. Yu Takeuchi via knockout (right hook and ground & pound) at 0:58 of round one (MMA – flyweight)

Masaki Takeura def. Yoshinari Fukushima via submission (heel hook) at 5:13 of round one (submission grappling – lightweight)