Dubois vs. Wardley 2 Results and LIVE FREE Prelim Fights
Daniel Dubois is scheduled to defend his WBO world heavyweight title against Fabio Wardley in a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The event will take place at the O2 Arena in London.
Fight fans around the world can catch the action live as a pay-per-view (PPV) with DAZN.
Dubios vs. Wardley 2 Main Card Results Below: (DAZN PPV at 2 p.m. ET)
Daniel Dubios defeated Fabio Wardley via second-round TKO (corner retirement) (2:21)
Louie O’Doherty vs. Michael Gomez Jr. ends in a majority draw (115-114 Gomez, 114-114, 114-114)
Adam Olaniyan defeated Dan Garber via second-round TKO (1:15)
Bakhodir Jalolov defeated Soloman Dacres via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-90, 99-90)
Nelson Birchall defeated Levi Giles via seventh-round TKO (0:51)
Watch Prelims below:
Dubois vs. Wardley 2 Prelims Results Below:
Tony Curtis defeated Kerim Agius via fourth-round TKO (2:57)
Zayn Ahmed defeated Kasey Bradnum via first-round TKO (2:49)
Leighton Birchall defeated Luis Vara Carrillo via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
Manny Safari defeated Jake Pollard via fifth-round TKO (2:15)
Fawas Aborode defeated Rashid Omar via fourth-round TKO (1:58)
Aaron Noriega defeated Leonardo Baez via fourth-round TKO (1:41)
Issiah Hamilton-Allen defeated Jensen Irving via unanimous decision (42-36, 42-36, 42-36)