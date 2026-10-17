Dubois vs. Wardley 2 Results and LIVE FREE Prelim Fights

Daniel Dubois is scheduled to defend his WBO world heavyweight title against Fabio Wardley in a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The event will take place at the O2 Arena in London.

Fight fans around the world can catch the action live as a pay-per-view (PPV) with DAZN.

Dubios vs. Wardley 2 Main Card Results Below: (DAZN PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Daniel Dubios defeated Fabio Wardley via second-round TKO (corner retirement) (2:21)

Louie O’Doherty vs. Michael Gomez Jr. ends in a majority draw (115-114 Gomez, 114-114, 114-114)

Adam Olaniyan defeated Dan Garber via second-round TKO (1:15)

Bakhodir Jalolov defeated Soloman Dacres via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-90, 99-90)

Nelson Birchall defeated Levi Giles via seventh-round TKO (0:51)

Watch Prelims below:

Dubois vs. Wardley 2 Prelims Results Below:

Tony Curtis defeated Kerim Agius via fourth-round TKO (2:57)

Zayn Ahmed defeated Kasey Bradnum via first-round TKO (2:49)

Leighton Birchall defeated Luis Vara Carrillo via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Manny Safari defeated Jake Pollard via fifth-round TKO (2:15)

Fawas Aborode defeated Rashid Omar via fourth-round TKO (1:58)

Aaron Noriega defeated Leonardo Baez via fourth-round TKO (1:41)

Issiah Hamilton-Allen defeated Jensen Irving via unanimous decision (42-36, 42-36, 42-36)

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