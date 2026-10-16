Brand Risk 16 Results – Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions

Brand Risk 16 is a crossover combat sports event promoted by Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions.

Event Details

• Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

• Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT (broadcast start)

• Venue: Brand Risk Warehouse in Miami, Florida

• How to Watch: Free live stream on Kick (Adin Ross’ channel), YouTube, Twitch, X (Twitter), and TikTok

The fight card lost its original main event a day before fight night after Wendy Ortiz’s bout against Yera was canceled when Ortiz did not clear the Florida State Athletic Commission’s medical requirements.

King Azoulay vs. Supa Hot Firewas also canceled after the commission declined to approve the matchup. Deshae Frost and YK Osiris will now headline in a boxing bout.

Results below:

Yera defeated Evelyn Ortiz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Deshae Frost defeated YK Osiris via second-round TKO (2:59)

Amanda Solis defeated Mysterious via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Bree Olsen defeated Ashley Trevino via first-round TKO (5:00)

Michael Beasley defeated Delonte West via first-round TKO (1:58)

Thirty defeated Oblivion via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jack Doherty defeated Kodiyak Redd via first-round TKO (0:30)

Scam Likely defeated Ashley Bak-Su via unanimous decision (40-39, 40-39, 40-39)

Ximena defeated Jamaya via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

AP the Fighter defeated Isaac Taylor via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Bob Menery defeated Big Zo via first-round TKO (5:00, injury) (MMA)

Jeremy Smith defeated Flysoulja via first-round TKO (1:58) (MMA)

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