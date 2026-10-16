Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley 2 weigh-in results

Daniel Dubois is scheduled to defend his WBO world heavyweight title against Fabio Wardley in a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The event will take place at the O2 Arena in London.

Fight fans around the world can catch the action live as a pay-per-view (PPV) with DAZN.

Weigh-in results below:

Daniel Dubois (253.9) vs. Fabio Wardley (248.3) — WBO Heavyweight Title Bout

Louie O’Doherty (134.12) vs. Michael Gomez Jr. (134.3)

Adam Olaniyan (250.15) vs. Dan Garber (223.15)

Bakhodir Jalolov (255.12) vs. Solomon Dacres (242.9)

Nelson Birchall (134.12) vs. Levi Gilles (134.6)

Fawas Aborode (134.5) vs. Rashid Omar (132.8)

Aaron Noriega (133.14) vs. Leonardo Baez (129.9)

Issiah Hamilton-Allen (158.12) vs. Jensen Irving (159.12)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.