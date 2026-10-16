Sat. Oct 17th, 2026

UFC Edmonton weigh-in results and video – Buckley vs Malott

By Eric Kowal 10 hours ago

The UFC returns to Canada this weekend with UFC Edmonton headlined by Joaquin Buckley and Mike Malott who meet in the welterweight main event.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Edmonton. The nearby Rogers Place hosts Saturday’s event (Paramount+).

You can get the UFC Edmonton weigh-in results and watch the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins below:

MAIN CARD (Paramount+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joaquin Buckley (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (124.5)

Kyle Nelson (155.5) vs. Cristian Perez (154.5)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Kyle Daukaus (186)

Louis Jourdain (135.5) vs. Timmy Cuamba (136)

Mandel Nallo (155.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Paramount+, 5 p.m. ET)

Tanner Boser (247.5) vs. Jhonata Diniz (251.5)

Julien Leblanc (185) vs. Nick Galanti (185.5)

Javad Mahjoub (252.5) vs. Joel Faglier (261)

Katlyn Cerminara (125) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (124)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Steven Koslow (135)

Melissa Croden (186) vs. Chelsea Chandler (135.5)

Cody Chovancek (135.5) vs. SuYoung You (135.5)

Watch UFC Edmonton: Buckley vs Malott Ceremonial Weigh-ins live on Friday at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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