GLORY 110 Weigh-In Results: World Title on the Line

GLORY officially returns to Belgium this Saturday, October 17 with GLORY 110 from the Lotto Arena in Antwerp. All athletes took to the scale this morning in Antwerp to make their respective fights official.

Headlining GLORY 110 will be a contest for the vacant GLORY featherweight world championship as Portuguese sensation Miguel Trindade (65-8, 26 KO) takes on Belgian ‘Bad Boy’ Deniz Demirkapu (18-5, 11 KO).

Trindade is widely regarded as one the most exciting kickboxers to watch in the world today and holds career wins over Bobo Sacko, Kento Haraguchi, Berjan Peposhi & Chadd Collins. For Deniz Demirkapu, 2026 has been a breakout year with three wins in a row, and now he aims to become the new GLORY world champion in his adopted home of Belgium.

In the co-main event, ‘The Timebomb’ Michael Boapeah (24-11-1, 9 KO) goes up against Romania’s Alin Nechita (20-4, 8 KO) in a contest that promises non-stop action for as long as it lasts.

Ireland’s Joshua Akingbade (17-1, 13 KO) makes his promotional debut after impressing on the regional scene and climbing up the world rankings. He faces dangerous late replacement Alex Fernandez (25-7-1, 9 KO) of Spain.

Heavy artillery will be on show as behemoths Nabil Khachab (31-7-1, 4 KO) and Ionut Iancu (31-12, 13 KO) collide. Tipping the scale at over 630 pounds combined, this is a true ‘battle of the tanks.’

The GLORY 110 Superfight Series will be headlined by an all-Belgium heavyweight clash as KO artists & giants Asdren Gashi (19-5-1, 9 KO) and Bouziane Kaddani (13-1, 9 KO) go head-to-head.

The five-fight superfight series, which is free around the world on YouTube and various streaming partners & FAST channels, also sees the anticipated debuts of rising young talents such as Kenny Moukpwo (16-2, 5 KO) and Noah Ibrahimi (25-1-1, 7 KO).

GLORY 110 Weigh-In Results

Main Event | Vacant GLORY Featherweight Title

Miguel Trindade (65kg/143.3lbs) vs. Deniz Demirkapu (65 kg/143.3lbs)

Co-Main Event | Light Heavyweight

Michael Boapeah (93.5kg/206lb) vs. Alin Nechita (94.5kg/208lb)

Heavyweight

Nidal Bchiri (114.9kg/252lb) vs. Nordine Mahieddine (106.8kg/235lb)

Featherweight

Berjan Peposhi (64.8kg/142.8lb) vs. Jeremi Monteiro (64.9kg/143lb)

Middleweight

Joshua Akingbade (84.9kg/187lb) vs. Alex Fernandez (84.2kg/185.6lb)

Heavyweight

Nabil Khachab (159.7kg/352 lb) vs. Ionut Iancu (127.4kg/281lb)

Middleweight

Aimane Latifi (84.4kg/186lb) vs. Boban Ilioski (84.9kg/187lb)

Heavyweight

Sofian Laidouni (114.9kg/253lb) vs. Karim Zeghad (117.8kg/260lb)

Heavyweight

Asdren Gashi (121kg/267lb) vs. Bouziane Kaddani (148.7kg/328lb)

Welterweight

Valentino Valente (76.9kg/169.5lb) vs. Shefit Qose (76.3kg/168.2lb)

Light Heavyweight

Florent Gautier (95kg/209.4lb) vs. Abdelilah Azzouzi (94.5kg/208lb)

Welterweight

Kenny Moukpwo (77kg/169.7kg) vs. Hamza Bouhani (76.7kg/169lb)

Featherweight

Noah Ibrahimi (64.5kg/142.1lb) vs. Amine El Boujadaini (65kg/143.3lb)

Main Card: 8pm CET | 7pm UK | 2pm ET | 11am PT

Superfight Series: 6pm CET | 5pm | 12pm ET | 9am PT