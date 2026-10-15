PFL Chicago weigh-in results – Carmouche vs. Bishop 2

CHICAGO (October 15, 2026) – The official weigh-ins for PFL Chicago have concluded, and the event is set for tomorrow night at Wintrust Arena in the Windy City.

The main event is official as Liz “Girl-Rilla” Carmouche (26-8), a pioneer of women’s MMA, former Bellator Champion and 2025 PFL World Tournament Champion, tipped the scales at 125.0 lbs and will face submission specialist Jena Bishop (11-3), an IBJJF No-Gi World Champion and ADCC veteran, who weighed in at 124.6 lbs. History will be on the line in the main event as the first PFL Flyweight (125 lbs) World Champion will be crowned.

In the co-main event, undefeated Timur Khizriev (18-0) who hit the scale at 145.4 lbs, makes his highly anticipated return to the cage following a lengthy recovery from injuries sustained when he was a victim of an armed attack, including a broken hand. The 2024 PFL Featherweight (145 lbs) World Tournament Champion will face former PFL finalist and three-time playoff semifinalist Gabriel Braga (17-3), who weighed in at 145.8 lbs. Khizriev will look to preserve his perfect record and move closer to a world title opportunity, while Braga looks to avenge the loss and halt Khizriev’s unbeaten run.

The women’s strawweight (115 lbs) bout, Benita van Rooij vs. Giuliany Perea, has been removed from the card due to Perea not being medically cleared. The card moves forward with 13 bouts.

The main card will air live in the U.S. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT. The preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on the ESPN App for fans with access to the ESPN Unlimited plan.

Full weigh-in results are below.

Updated PFL Chicago Main Card:

Wintrust Arena – Chicago, Illinois

Friday October 16, 2026 | 11:00 pm ET

ESPN2 (U.S.)

PFL Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) World Championship Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (125.0 lbs) vs. #4-Jena Bishop (124.6 lbs)

Featherweight (145 lbs) Co-Main Event: #2-Timur Khizriev (145.4 lbs) vs. #5-Gabriel Braga (145.8 lbs)

Bantamweight (135 lbs) Bout: #6-Sarvarjon Khamidov (135.8 lbs) vs. Rafael do Nascimento (135.4 lbs)

Catchweight Bout (173 lbs): Oualy Tandia (170 lbs) vs. JP Saint Louis (172.8 lbs)*

Updated Preliminary Card:

Friday, October 16, 2026 | 6:30 pm ET

ESPN App (U.S.)

Welterweight (170 lbs) Bout: #8-Eliezer Kubanza (170.2 lbs) vs. Trey Waters (170.4 lbs)

Light Heavyweight (205 lbs) Bout: #9-Emiliano Sordi (205.2 lbs) vs. #5(HW)-Abraham Bably (205.8 lbs)

Lightweight (155 lbs) Bout: Cassio Barao (154.2 lbs) vs. Kevin Pease (155.6 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) Bout: #10-Shannon Clark (125.8 lbs) vs. Lucero Acosta (125.0 lbs)

Lightweight (155 lbs) Bout: Gamid Khizriev (155.6 lbs) vs. Michael Boylan (155.0 lbs)

Bantamweight (135 lbs) Bout: Cobey Fehr (136.0 lbs) vs. Rosario Romero (135.8 lbs)

Lightweight (155 lbs) Bout: Levan Khabalaev (155.0 lbs) vs. Brock Hammer (156.0 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) Bout: #5-Paulina Wisniewska (125.6 lbs) vs. Chelsea Hackett (125.6 lbs)

Featherweight (145 lbs) Bout: Noah Hermosillo (146.0 lbs) vs. Cade Cox (145.6 lbs)

*denotes missed weight