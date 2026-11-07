President Trump offers Dana White White House Press Secretary Job

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he has offered the job of press secretary to UFC CEO Dana White.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump wrote. “I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

The White House Press Secretary is a senior executive branch official who serves as the primary spokesperson for the U.S. President, the administration, and its policies. The position is part of the White House Office and does not require Senate confirmation.

White later responded on social media stating ““on to the next chapter” along with a photo of him in the oval office. There is no official word if White would take the job and if he does how it would impact his position with the UFC.

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