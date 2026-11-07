Zhang Weili says family pressuring her to get married

Former UFC strawweight champion and current number one contender to the title Zhang Weili recently shared that her family has been pressuring her to get married.

The 36-year-old MMA star from China discussed her struggles in finding a working relationship during an interview with mainland influencer Papi Jiang (known in English as Pepi Sauce) in late October.

“Since this year, they have been putting more pressure on me to get married. I have browsed a lot of dating websites. But when I want to learn more personal information about the men on these sites, the platforms require me to register under my real name. So I have to give up,” Zhang said in the interview.

“I aspire to find love, but I haven’t found it yet,” she added.

Weili has not competed in MMA since her November 2025 unanimous decision loss to now former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and does not currently have a fight scheduled. She holds a 26-4 pro record.

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