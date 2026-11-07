Undefeated Magomed Magomedov Outlasts Lucas Gabriel To Win By Split Decision In Lightweight MMA Clash

November 7, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) electrified fans with another epic showcase of martial arts at ONE Fight Night 49: Gabriel vs. Magomedov, live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In the main event, undefeated Bahraini standout Magomed Magomedov maintained his perfect record, utilizing a smothering wrestling attack to edge out Brazilian star Lucas Gabriel via split decision in a grueling lightweight MMA clash.

Magomedov implemented his game plan immediately, pressing the action to secure an early double-leg takedown and neutralize Gabriel’s sharp striking with heavy pressure. The dynamic carried into the second frame. While Gabriel briefly created space and stunned the Bahraini with a clean head kick, Magomedov instantly closed the distance to re-establish his body lock and secure back control.

Sensing he was trailing on the scorecards, Gabriel mounted a fierce surge in the final stanza. After being dragged to the mat yet again, the Brazilian fought his way into top position and drove a series of damaging knees into Magomedov’s head, visibly hurting his opponent. However, despite Gabriel’s late offensive burst, Magomedov relied on his early grappling dominance to survive the late scare and secure the win.

In the co-main event, Japanese star Taiki “Silent Sniper” Naito delivered a methodical striking performance to defeat Thai veteran Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision, successfully transitioning their rivalry into the kickboxing ranks.

Naito dictated the early exchanges, chopping away at Kongthoranee’s base with fast, accurate leg kicks while landing a crisp right hand that temporarily stunted the Thai fighter’s forward pressure. Kongthoranee adjusted in the second frame, aggressively pushing the pace and digging a heavy left hook that briefly staggered “Silent Sniper.”

The battle erupted into a heavy firefight in the final three minutes. After finding his mark with a stiff left hook to the chin, Naito increased his output and confidently urged Kongthoranee into the pocket. In the closing moments of the bout, Naito uncorked a thunderous left hook that sent the Thai fighter crashing to the canvas.

Although Kongthoranee beat the referee’s count, the late knockdown cemented Naito’s lead, earning the Japanese striker a clear victory on the scorecards.

ONE Fight Night 49 Results

Magomed Magomedov def. Lucas Gabriel via split decision (MMA – lightweight)

Taiki Naito def. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (kickboxing – flyweight)

Lee Seung Cheol def. Nazareth Lalthazuala via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:04 of round two (MMA – strawweight)

Nontachai Jitmuangnon def. Felipe Lobo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Zhou Jiaqiang def. Mamuka Usubyan via split decision (kickboxing – featherweight)

Magdalena Czaban def. Vick Souza via unanimous decision (MMA – atomweight)

Bogdan Shumarov def. Gasham Mammadov via unanimous decision (kickboxing – lightweight)

Victor Hugo def. Devhonte Johnson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:35 of round one (submission grappling – openweight)

Ilmadi Israilov def. Kalandar Tabarov via unanimous decision (MMA – bantamweight)