Undefeated Farid Basharat (16-0) removed from UFC roster

Despite seven wins inside the UFC octagon and amassing an impressive string of 16 consecutive wins together to remain undefeated, Farid Basharat has been removed from the UFC’s roster.

After earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2022, the now 29-year-old fighter from Afghanistan won six of his seven fights by way of decision. He was not offered a new contract after his most recent victory in July.

Javid Basharat, Farid’s older brother, was also released from the UFC earlier this year and has since joined the Professional Fighters League.

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