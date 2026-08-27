Sat. Aug 29th, 2026
Alejandra Lara

Alejandra Lara Suspended Nine Months After Positive Cocaine-Metabolite Test

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Former Bellator title challenger Alejandra Lara has been suspended for nine months by the Nevada Athletic Commission after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

The commission approved an adjudication agreement on Wednesday, Aug. 26, following a positive test connected to Lara’s April 24 bout against Jaeleen Robledo at Tuff-N-Uff 153. Lara lost the fight by third-round guillotine submission.

The banned stimulant is prohibited at all times in combat sports. The suspension, confirmed during a commission meeting on August 26, 2026, will last until January 24, 2027. Along with the suspension, Lara was fined $412.50 and ordered to pay $250.60 in prosecution fees. She will also be required to undergo additional drug testing if she seeks to be licensed to fight in Nevada again. Lara, a former prominent competitor in Bellator, has faced notable fighters such as Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Juliana Velasquez, Kana Watanabe, and DeAnna Bennett before continuing her career on the regional fight circuit.

The commission further required Lara to undergo additional drug testing if she seeks to obtain a Nevada fighting license again after serving the suspension.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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