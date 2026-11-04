Dana White to Be Featured in Netflix Documentary Targeting 2027 Release

UFC CEO Dana White is reportedly getting the documentary treatment from Netflix, with a new project examining the life, career and business empire of one of the most influential figures in mixed martial arts expected to premiere in early 2027.

According to a report from Page Six, the untitled documentary is currently in production and is expected to arrive during the first quarter of 2027. Filmmaker Gotham Chopra is reportedly directing the project, which could provide an in-depth look at White’s rise from a boxing instructor and fight promoter to the driving force behind the UFC’s global expansion.

The project reportedly began as a documentary about Las Vegas before evolving into a film centered on White and his extraordinary impact on the combat sports industry.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the project is how much access filmmakers will have to White and whether the documentary will explore the controversies that have followed him throughout his career.

The project was reportedly greenlit by former Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria. However, neither Netflix nor White has officially announced a title or confirmed an exact premiere date.

The Dana White Netflix documentary is reportedly targeting a first-quarter 2027 release.

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