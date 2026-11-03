Thu. Nov 5th, 2026
Raul Rosas Jr., Colby Covington

Raul Rosas Jr. submits Colby Covington in just 43 seconds

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Raul Rosas Jr. made an emphatic statement at Hype Fighting in Italy on Tuesday, needing less than a minute to get Colby Covington to tap out in their submission-only grappling contest.

Rosas entered the matchup as a late replacement for Dillon Danis, but the short preparation time clearly wasn’t an issue. Despite giving up a considerable size advantage to Covington, the young UFC bantamweight showcased his grappling ability and brought the contest to a remarkably quick end.

The action was over almost as soon as it began. Rosas caught Covington off guard with a takedown before quickly transitioning to his opponent’s back. From there, he wasted no time attacking the neck, eventually securing a rear-naked choke that forced Covington to submit just 43 seconds into the match.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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