Karlos Vémola collides with Tomasz Narkun in huge OKTAGON 100 showdown

A monumental clash between Czech and Polish legends is heading to OKTAGON 100.

One of the biggest stars ever in European MMA, Karlos Vémola (39-9), locks horns with Polish icon, Tomasz Narkun (22-7), in a light heavyweight battle at the historic card on Tuesday, December 29. The event inside O2 Arena, Prague, will be the best in the ten-year history of the promotion with a loaded lineup and special surprises guaranteed.

A true pioneer for the sport on the continent, Karlos Vémola has already cemented his legacy, becoming a two-division OKTAGON champion and establishing himself as one of the most decorated athletes in the organisation’s history. ‘The Terminator’ has headlined some of the promotion’s biggest events, including the legendary trilogy with Attila Végh, which captivated entire nations. He made a sensational return to the sport in front of 60,000 fans two months ago, handing Frederic Vosgröne his first defeat, where he subsequently called for a showdown with Tomasz Narkun. It has always been his desire to face a major Polish star as one of the final defining chapters of his career and that opportunity now awaits inside O2 Arena.

After one of the most devastating championship runs in KSW history, Tomasz Narkun established himself as a dominant force in European MMA, enjoying a hugely successful reign as light heavyweight champion and recording two memorable victories over the legend, Mamed Khalidov. Having built a reputation as one of Poland’s biggest names in the sport, Narkun has now brought his experience and championship pedigree to OKTAGON. ‘The Giraffe’ made an emphatic start to his new chapter last month, securing his first victory in the organisation by submitting former top contender, Daniel Škvor, in the very first round and now has another belt firmly in his sights.

Elsewhere on the biggest night in OKTAGON history, Krzysztof Jotko and Makhmud Muradov will unify the middleweight belts, and the inaugural ‘STAND and BANG’ champion will be crowned when Josef Hála throws down with Vladimír Lengál. Slovak legend, Attila Végh, will compete under the same ruleset opposite UFC veteran, Luke Barnatt.