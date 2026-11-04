Thu. Nov 5th, 2026
Julian Erosa, UFC Vegas 123

Julian Erosa Finds Peace With Retirement After Moving Back Home To Washington State

By James Lynch 1 day ago

Interview with Julian Erosa

Julian Erosa (32-13) recaps his first-round TKO win over Jeong Yeong Lee (11-3) at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 31. Julian also spoke about his favorite moment of his career, his controversial decision loss to Paddy Pimblett in 2016 and how he plans on spending his retirement.

“Moving at this time is the only way I can get my mind away from being a fighter. If I stayed in Vegas, I’m going to train and then I’d probably want to take a fight. To help with the retirement, moving back home will get my mind into a different state and be ok with retiring.” 

 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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