PFL Tampa Winner Dakota Bush Wants A Top 10 Opponent Next

Interview with Dakota Bush

Dakota Bush (17-4) recaps his split decision win over Morquez Forest (8-1) at PFL Tampa on Aug 22. Dakota also spoke about being on a nine-fight win streak, hoping to fight again this year and who he wants to fight next.

“I think a couple of fight that makes sense are Shem Rock, who was also in the UFC. He’s got a big name behind him. I would like to start cracking into the Top 10. Any of those guys they want to give me and it’s a good time frame, past October.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports