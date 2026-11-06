Mon. Nov 9th, 2026
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo Submits Christian Lee in Round One To Capture ONE Lightweight MMA World Title

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) delivered another unforgettable night of action at Lumpinee Stadium with The Inner Circle 37, which streamed exclusively to members at live.onefc.com.

In the main event, ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo captured the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title, submitting two-division king Christian “The Warrior” Lee in the first round.

Ruotolo initiated the action with heavy aggression on the feet. While Lee opted to lay back and bide his time, the American grappling specialist found his mark early, dropping the defending champion with a crisp right jab and a heavy left hook.

Wasting no time, Ruotolo swarmed Lee and quickly secured full mount to land ground-and-pound. As Lee scrambled to escape the position, Ruotolo seamlessly took the back and locked in a tight rear-naked choke. The tap came at the 2:08 mark, crowning Ruotolo the new lightweight MMA king.

Ruotolo also took home a US$100,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the co-main event, Yodphupa Petkiatpet scored a hard-fought split-decision victory over longtime rival Komawut FA Group in a grueling bantamweight Muay Thai clash, using precise counter-striking to edge out his opponent’s forward pressure.

The familiar foes opened the contest with a calculated first round. Komawut attacked the body and initiated exchanges with step-through elbows, but Yodphupa maintained a tight defense and answered with well-timed knees to the midsection. Komawut escalated his aggression in the second stanza, unloading heavy boxing combinations that visibly marked Yodphupa’s face.

Despite Komawut pushing the pace in the final round, Yodphupa remained composed. He navigated the pressure by picking his spots and landing clean, tactical counters. Ultimately, the judges favored Yodphupa’s precision and defensive ringcraft, awarding him the narrow split-decision nod.

The Inner Circle 37 Results

Tye Ruotolo def. Christian Lee via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:08 of round one to claim the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship

Yodphupa Petkiatpet def. Komawut FA Group via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Tantawy Ahmed def. Kongchai Chanaidonmueang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Titus Proctor def. Maciej Karpinski via KO (body kick) at 1:27 of round three (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee def. Cal Cook via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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