Thu. Oct 15th, 2026
Nicolas Santos

19-Year-Old MMA Fighter Nicolas Santos Passes Away

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

The MMA community is mourning the tragic death of Brazilian fighter Nicolas Santos, who passed away on October 10 at just 19 years old. While there are not many news articles providing information at this time, MMA stat website Tapology also confirmed Santos’ passing on the fighter’s profile page.

Although the cause of his death has not been confirmed, Chute Boxe shared a tribute on Instagram highlighting his struggles with mental health. The gym emphasized the importance of empathy, support, and open conversations about depression.

“Depression is a pain that we often cannot see,” the Brazilian MMA Gym posted. “Behind a smile, there may be someone facing a silent battle. That is why we need to show more empathy, understanding, affection, and care.

“Sometimes, a hug, a word of support, or simply listening without judging can make all the difference. Taking care of mental health is essential. May we become more humane, compassionate, and present in the lives of those around us.”

Santos trained at Chute Boxe Monstro in Curitiba, Brazil, under coach Ed Carlos. Despite his young age, he had begun building his professional MMA career, compiling a 4-3 record. His final recorded fight was against Lee Hammond at WOW FC in March 2026, where he lost by submission.

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, who shared condolences and remembered the young fighter. Some also spoke about the importance of mental health awareness, noting that even athletes who appear strong can face serious personal struggles.

Santos’ death is a heartbreaking loss for his family, friends, teammates, and the wider MMA community. His passing serves as another reminder of the need to approach mental health with compassion and understanding.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags:

You may also like

Anthony Pettis, Neeraj Goyat

Anthony Pettis Set to Face Indian Boxing Star Neeraj Goyat in January Showdown

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago
Cain Velasquez, Alex Pereira

VIDEO: Cain Velasquez working with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 335

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Farhod Rakhimzoda

Former MMA Fighter Farhod Rakhimzoda Reportedly Dies in Prison After Conviction for Double Murder

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Julianna Peña, Julianna Pena

Julianna Peña Set for Wrestling Debut at RAF Abu Dhabi

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Diego Sanchez

Diego Sanchez Ordered to Spend Another 30 Days in Jail Following Probation Violation

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
UFC Vegas 122 Results, UFC Vegas 122

UFC Vegas 122 Results – Allen vs. Duncan

By Eric Kowal 5 days ago