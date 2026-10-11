19-Year-Old MMA Fighter Nicolas Santos Passes Away

The MMA community is mourning the tragic death of Brazilian fighter Nicolas Santos, who passed away on October 10 at just 19 years old. While there are not many news articles providing information at this time, MMA stat website Tapology also confirmed Santos’ passing on the fighter’s profile page.

Although the cause of his death has not been confirmed, Chute Boxe shared a tribute on Instagram highlighting his struggles with mental health. The gym emphasized the importance of empathy, support, and open conversations about depression.

“Depression is a pain that we often cannot see,” the Brazilian MMA Gym posted. “Behind a smile, there may be someone facing a silent battle. That is why we need to show more empathy, understanding, affection, and care.

“Sometimes, a hug, a word of support, or simply listening without judging can make all the difference. Taking care of mental health is essential. May we become more humane, compassionate, and present in the lives of those around us.”

Santos trained at Chute Boxe Monstro in Curitiba, Brazil, under coach Ed Carlos. Despite his young age, he had begun building his professional MMA career, compiling a 4-3 record. His final recorded fight was against Lee Hammond at WOW FC in March 2026, where he lost by submission.

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, who shared condolences and remembered the young fighter. Some also spoke about the importance of mental health awareness, noting that even athletes who appear strong can face serious personal struggles.

Santos’ death is a heartbreaking loss for his family, friends, teammates, and the wider MMA community. His passing serves as another reminder of the need to approach mental health with compassion and understanding.

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