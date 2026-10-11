Diego Sanchez Ordered to Spend Another 30 Days in Jail Following Probation Violation

Former UFC fighter and The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 1 winner Diego Sanchez will remain behind bars for an additional 30 days after violating his probation in connection with a recent impaired driving arrest. KOB 4 Albuquerque reported on the hearing.

Sanchez was taken into custody at a gas station in Socorro County, New Mexico, on September 7, 2026. Police reportedly administered a breathalyzer test that showed the former UFC star had a blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit. The arrest also put his existing probation at risk, potentially exposing him to a lengthy prison sentence.

Earlier this year, the 44-year-old pleaded guilty to firing a gun from a moving vehicle in 2025, a felony offense. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Sanchez received five years of probation. However, he allegedly violated those conditions less than six months later by driving under the influence of alcohol.

Following his arrest on September 7, Sanchez was held in jail without bond and has remained incarcerated ever since.

Sanchez rose to prominence in 2005 after winning the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter on Spike TV. He went on to spend several years as a competitive and entertaining contender in the UFC lightweight division before transitioning into a more limited role later in his career. His final years in the sport were marked by controversy surrounding his coaching situation, which ultimately contributed to the UFC ending its association with him.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, a judge ordered Sanchez to serve another 30 days behind bars. He was also instructed to complete a rehabilitation program focused on drug and alcohol treatment.

Although the probation violation could have resulted in a far more severe punishment, the judge opted against imposing the potential 6.5-year prison sentence associated with his earlier gun-related case. Instead, Sanchez was given another opportunity to address his legal troubles, provided he complies with the court’s latest requirements.

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