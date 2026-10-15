Anthony Pettis Set to Face Indian Boxing Star Neeraj Goyat in January Showdown

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is preparing for another appearance in professional boxing, with Indian standout Neeraj Goyat set to be his next opponent.

According to promotional officials who spoke with MMA Fighting, Pettis will face Goyat in a six-round super welterweight contest at 154 pounds on January 23. The event will be promoted by IPBL Boxing and sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council. Although the official venue has not been confirmed, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai are reportedly being considered as potential host cities. An announcement is expected in November.

Pettis enters the matchup with a 1-1 record in professional boxing. His most notable victory came in April 2023, when he earned a majority decision over boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4. However, his next outing ended in defeat, as he lost a decision to Chris Avila during the boxing event featuring Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. That fight marked Pettis’ most recent appearance in combat sports.

The upcoming bout also carries a personal motivation for Pettis. His younger brother, Sergio Pettis, competed in India in March 2025 but suffered a unanimous decision loss to Sabari Jaishankar. Anthony now hopes to avenge that defeat and bring a victory back to the family.

“I have seen what Indian fighters can do, and Neeraj is the best of them,” Pettis said. “That is who I want. I have thought a lot about Sergio’s loss. This one is for him, and I am coming to win.”

Goyat, meanwhile, will enter the contest riding a five-fight winning streak. The experienced boxer, who has 27 professional fights under his belt, most recently gained attention for defeating social media personality Whindersson Nunes on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card.

For Goyat, the January event represents an opportunity to compete in front of his home fans on a major international stage. Throughout his career, he has fought in countries including China, Thailand, the United States, and the United Kingdom, often appearing on events hosted by foreign promotions.

“I have fought in China, in Thailand, in America and in the UK, and every time I was the Indian on somebody else’s card,” Goyat said. “This time the card is ours. I want to thank MVP and Nakisa Bidarian for believing in me and helping bring this moment to India. Anthony is a real champion and I respect everything he has done, but I have waited my whole career to fight a name like this in front of my own people. I am not giving that night away.”

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian also expressed their excitement about bringing the matchup to India. The promotion signed Goyat with the goal of helping him develop into an internationally recognized boxing star, and this fight could represent a major step toward achieving that ambition.

In a joint statement, Paul and Bidarian said they signed Goyat because they believed he could help elevate Indian boxing on the global stage. They described the January contest as a historic opportunity for the fighter to headline an event in his home country against a high-profile opponent.

The MVP founders also acknowledged Pettis’ accomplishments in mixed martial arts while emphasizing that the matchup will take place under boxing rules. They expressed confidence that Goyat would demonstrate why the promotion believed in his potential from the beginning.

With Pettis looking to avenge his brother’s loss and Goyat determined to defend his home turf, the January 23 showdown promises to be a significant occasion for both fighters.

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