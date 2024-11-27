Lewis McGrillen-Evans: “I Love Violence”

A hotbed for MMA talent since nearly the sport’s inception, England continues to pump out upcoming stars. With the running of the PFL Europe events, the world is exposed to many of those potential rising stars. One of those fighters, Lewis McGrillen-Evans, can continue to show the world his skillset on the main stage when he competes at PFL Europe 4 on December 14, 2024.

Finding MMA

The Manchester Top Team prospect has always had a connection to combat sports. “Fighting has always been a culture in my city. A big breed of boxers, but MMA wasn’t quite there yet. I was always fighter whether it was on the street, football pitch, or a tram stop. It was always everywhere. I played UFC Undisputed 3 and it got me hooked. It made me want to try it out for real. We used to practice grappling in school on the AstroTurf until I decided to have the balls to walk into a gym at age 14,” McGrillen told MYMMANEWS.

Development at Manchester Top Team

The mastermind behind the development of McGrillen is none other than Manchester Top Team front man, head coach Carl Prince. “I always give my credit to my coach Carl Prince. Manchester Top Team has been there in my corner since the start of my amateur career and moving forward as of now. I have great training partners as well who have guided me to be disciplined and focused like UFC fighter Lerone Murphy,” said McGrillen. Murphy has yet to taste defeat including four UFC bouts.

Using Loss as a Building Block

Several times a loss in a young rising star’s career can cause a tremendous setback mentally. Some fighters let it drag them down while others use it as a building block to a magnificent career. McGrillen is looking to do the latter. After starting 8-0, McGrillen took his first defeat by unanimous decision at PFL Europe 4 in 2023. He has rebounded nicely, winning both PFL bouts since then, earning a spot in the PFL Europe 135lb tournament championship.

“Losing is a part of like, unfortunately. It’s horrible and dark but it makes or breaks you. I wouldn’t stop ever. You only really lose if you quit because it’s ‘you vs you’ in there,” said McGrillen. “I know what I can do, I just need to keep applying myself to the fullest every day in the gym.”

PFL Europe 4: 2024 Championships

With the 2024 Championships for PFL Europe just around the corner, McGrillen has a golden opportunity to continue to showcase his skills on a major scale. So, what is it going to take to eliminate a fellow upcoming star like Alexander Luster? “I feel my presence. Once he realises how I don’t shy away from anything in there, we willl see how hard he really is. I love violence, love the chaos. I love it all! I’m not anyone you should sleep on because you will be the one asleep!” stated Mc Grillen.

PFL Europe 4: 2024 Championships will take place on December 14, 2024, on DAZN, airing from Lyon, France. Make sure to catch all the action and see McGrillen take to the big stage to continue his rise.

