Ion Surdu previews vacant welterweight title fight against DWCS vet Kaik Brito at OKTAGON 64

Interview with Ion Surdu below

Ion Surdu (15-6) discusses his vacant welterweight title fight against Kaik Brito (17-5) at OKTAGON 64 on Dec. 7. Ion also spoke about how this fight came together, his training camp and how he expects this title fight to unfold.

“I hope it will be five rounds of fireworks, but it will not be. Maximum third or fourth round he will be down. I know that all my career, when I start combat sports nine-years ago, I train all my career for this fight. I just go in there for another day in the office. It’s a dangerous guy but at the same time I have good skills, I’m much better than him in the standup. I’m going there to take my belt.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports