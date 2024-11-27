Ion Surdu previews vacant welterweight title fight against DWCS vet Kaik Brito at OKTAGON 64
Interview with Ion Surdu below
Ion Surdu (15-6) discusses his vacant welterweight title fight against Kaik Brito (17-5) at OKTAGON 64 on Dec. 7. Ion also spoke about how this fight came together, his training camp and how he expects this title fight to unfold.
“I hope it will be five rounds of fireworks, but it will not be. Maximum third or fourth round he will be down. I know that all my career, when I start combat sports nine-years ago, I train all my career for this fight. I just go in there for another day in the office. It’s a dangerous guy but at the same time I have good skills, I’m much better than him in the standup. I’m going there to take my belt.”