Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael Fiziev II booked for UFC Saudi Arabia

We have a very exciting lightweight rematch coming to us early next year at UFC Fight Night 250 or UFC Saudi Arabia, as no. 8 ranked former KSW featherweight and lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot (24-3) is slated to face no. 11 ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-3) at this event.

UFC FN 250 is to go down on February 1, 2025, live from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The first fight between these two ended in unfortunate circumstances, Fiziev appearing to injure his foot after throwing a kick that landed on Gamrot’s arm; it turned out to be a torn ACL, which has kept him out of competition since September of 2023.

Fiziev was looking good on the feet in this one, as we expected he would, being a 39-8 (29 knockouts) professional Muay Thai fighter with a number of national and world championships to his resume before beginning his MMA career, though Gamrot was starting to wear on him in round two leading up to the stoppage.

Going into that fight Fiziev was 6-2 in the UFC.

After losing his debut to Magomed Mustafaev (TKO), another very dangerous striker, he’d go on to win his next six-straight over the likes of Alex White (UD), Marc Diakiese (UD), Renato Moicano (KO), Bobby Green (UD), fellow former kickboxing champion Brad Riddell (TKO), who went 59-10 in the sport, and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (KO).

These six-straight wins were followed up by a defeat to no. 3 ranked former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (MD) in a fight half of the MMA fanbase scored for him, before dropping a second straight defeat to Poland’s Gamrot.

Gamrot also came to the UFC as an undefeated talent, though instead of coming over with just six fights he had 18, going 17-0 (1 NC) before joining the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion.

After dropping a loss to Guram Kutateladze (SD) in one of the worst decisions we’ve ever seen Gamrot would go on to win his next four-straight over the likes of Scott Holtzman (KO), Jeremy Stephens (kimura), Carlos Diego Ferreira (TKO), and current no. 1 ranked Arman Tsarukyan (UD).

Gamrot would next drop a decision to then no. 6 ranked Beneil Dariush (UD), before defeating no. 14 ranked Jalin Turner (SD), Rafael Fiziev (TKO), and Rafael dos Anjos (UD).

This led up to his most recent appearance, where he was defeated by no. 5 ranked Dan Hooker (SD) in a razor thin decision that could’ve gone either way, again, many people thinking he deserved to get the nod in that fight.

Who wins this epic lightweight rematch coming to us in February?

