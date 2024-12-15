Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg added to UFC London in March

It appears no. 6 ranked UFC light-heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg (11-1) will get a quick turnaround following victory last month at UFC Macau, as he’s expected to face no. 4 ranked former champion Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) at UFC London or UFC Fight Night 255.

UFC FN 255 is to go down on March 22, 2025, live from the o2 Arena in London, England.

Jan Blachowicz hasn’t fought since his defeat to current champion Alex Pereira (SD) at UFC 291, which was back in July of 2023. He’d battled to a draw against no. 1 ranked Magomed Ankalaev in his fight previous, his latest win coming over no. 5 ranked Aleksandar Rakic (TKO) in May of 2022.

Carlos Ulberg on the other hand, following defeat in his promotional debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu (KO), has since gone 7-0 with wins over the likes of Fabio Cherant (UD), Tafon Nchukwi (TKO), Nicolae Negumereanu (KO), Ihor Potieria (TKO), Da Un Jung (rear naked choke), no. 15 ranked Alonzo Menifield (KO), and former title challenger no. 9 ranked Volkan Oezdemir (UD).

An exciting fact going into this fight is both of these talents are former kickboxers, so we can in all likelihood expect a stand-up battle between two very skilled strikers.

Ulberg went 19-2 as a professional kickboxer with a win over that latest defeat, avenging it in the immediate rematch, and he’s a two-division King in the Ring champion.

Blachowicz on the other hand, though his record is unknown, had an impressive run of his own in amateur Muay Thai competition before beginning his MMA journey, becoming a two-time national champion at the Polish Championships in 2007 and European Open Cup in 2008. He also won a world title in the sport, claiming gold at the IFMA World Championships in 2008; furthermore, he also placed third, claiming bronze at the IFMA World Championships in 2007 as well as the Polish Cup in 2006.

Ulberg has gone 2-0 against fellow former kickboxers thus far into his career, Tafon Nchukwi going 13-1 in amateur Muay Thai whilst claiming two WKA national championships and one WKA world championship, as well as Volkan Oezdemir, who went 5-0 in professional kickboxing.

Then we have Blachowicz, who’s also fought two former kickboxers since joining the UFC, going 1-1 in those fights, defeating Israel Adesanya (UD), who went 75-5 as a professional kickboxer with numerous titles to his name, as well as Alex Pereira, who went 33-7 as a pro kickboxer, also with a wealth of world titles in the sport.

