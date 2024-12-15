Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov to headline UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC Fight Night 250 or UFC Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be an exciting night of fights, as no. 2 ranked former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-4) is slated for his first non-PPV appearance since 2018 opposing no. 5 ranked Nassourdine Imavov (15-4) in the events headliner.

UFC FN 250 is to go down on February 1, 2025, live from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

35-year-old Israel Adesanya is coming into this bout off the first two fight losing skid of his 28-fight professional career, having lost his latest outings to former champion Sean Strickland (UD) and current champion Dricus du Plessis (neck crank).

Going into his fight with Strickland Adesanya was coming off a stoppage win over current UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (KO), becoming the only man to defeat him inside the octagon, still to this day.

29-year-old Nassourdine Imavov on the other hand, someone many fans have had a wealth of hype around for some time now, has really been coming into his own as of late. Following defeat to Sean Strickland up at 205 lbs in a short notice main event to begin 2023 Imavov has since gone 3-0 (1 NC).

After battling to a no contest (clash of heads) against Chris Curtis in a fight he was winning Imavov has won his last three straight over the likes of no. 10 ranked Roman Dolidze (MD), no. 8 ranked former title challenger Jared Cannonier (TKO), and no. 9 ranked Brendan Allen (UD).

