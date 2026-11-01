OKTAGON 96 Results: Amiran Gogoladze defeats Jessin Ayari to win welterweight title on Halloween

OKTAGON’s Halloween spectacular took place yesterday (Saturday, October 31) inside SAP Garden, Munich, on a night where a new era began for the welterweight division and the wait for Germany’s first male champion continued. Bouts of significant consequences also took place over multiple divisions at OKTAGON 96 in one of the most state-of-the-art arenas in Europe.

In the Okatgon 96 main event, Amiran Gogoladze (19-3) defeated Jessin Ayari (19-7) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant welterweight title. During the first round, it was Ayari who badly hurt his adversary, dropping him to the canvas, but Gogoladze rallied extremely well to slowly take over the bout using his technical striking. Gogoladze now becomes the third Georgian champion in promotional history, and he intends on keeping the belt for a long time to come.

Ronald Paradeiser (24-11) showed that experience is valuable in the sport as he overcame Tyron Pfeifer (8-2) after fifteen minutes during the welterweight co-headliner. ‘Rony’ was always one step ahead of his opponent and displayed his well-rounded skillset to get back into the win column. He proved that he can still compete with the upper echelons of the division while Pfeifer will take this loss as a learning experience to develop his game further.

In a heavyweight feature contest, Lazar Todev (15-7) toppled Simon Biyong (12-7) via a split decision victory. The Bulgarian tank was more active on the feet and used his athleticism to hit and move while maintaining his distance. After the matchup, he called for a rematch with heavyweight champion, Will Fleury, which the Irishman appeared to accept on social media.

Elsewhere on the card, Gökhan Aksu (15-7-1) maintained his 100% stoppage rate by finishing Rene Runge (14-9-1) due to strikes in the very first round at a catchweight of 73kg/161lbs. Marek Bartl (18-16) defeated Brian Manning (6-2) by TKO in round one at middleweight and Endrit Brajshori (7-2) showed his talent once again by stopping Christian Mach (10-6) in a welterweight matchup.

OKTAGON 96 Results

Main Card

Main Event

Vacant Welterweight Title

Amiran Gogoladze (19-3) defeated Jessin Ayari (19-7) by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) to win the belt

Co-Main Event

Welterweight

Ronald Paradeiser (24-11) defeated Tyron Pfeifer (8-2) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Heavyweight

Lazar Todev (15-7) defeated Simon Biyong (12-7) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Catchweight (73kg/161lbs)

Gökhan Aksu (15-7-1) defeated Rene Runge (14-9-1) by TKO (punches) at 1:58 of round one

Featherweight

Michael Deiga-Scheck (12-8) defeated Lukáš Chotěnovský (8-4) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight

Marek Bartl (18-16) defeated Brian Manning (6-2) by TKO (elbows and punches) at 3:03 of round one

Welterweight

Endrit Brajshori (7-2) defeated Christian Mach (10-6) by TKO (punches) at 4:38 of round one

Featherweight

Henrique Madureira (11-7) defeated Daniel Schordje (10-2-1) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (72kg/159lbs)

Ivan Klevets (6-3) defeated Ronaldo Ferreira (14-6-1, 1NC) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Welterweight

Burak Kizilirmak (13-3) defeated Kevin Hangs (15-10, 1NC) by TKO (punches) at 1:54 of round one

Lightweight

Abdulmalik Aliev (2-0) defeated Marat Nessar (1-1) by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)