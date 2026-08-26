Alex Apodaca Stuns Bella Mir in Historic Contender Series Upset

LAS VEGAS — August 25, 2026 — Alex Apodaca pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Dana White’s Contender Series history Tuesday night, defeating highly touted prospect Bella Mir by unanimous decision in the women’s bantamweight main event at the Meta Apex.

HUNGRY DOGS FIGHT HARDER 🗣️ Alex Apodaca earns the UD win for the BIGGEST UPSET EVER on #DWCS! [ LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/v4c0Dc5unF — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) August 26, 2026

All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Apodaca, who steadily took control after Mir threatened early with her wrestling and grappling. The victory improved Apodaca to 4-1 as a professional and earned her a UFC contract from Dana White.

The result was particularly stunning given the expectations surrounding Mir. The 23-year-old entered the bout undefeated at 4-0 and was widely regarded as one of the sport’s most promising prospects. The daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, she had also won the 2026 NCAA women’s wrestling championship at 145 pounds.

Mir appeared to have the advantage early, using her wrestling credentials to look for takedowns and grappling exchanges. But Apodaca repeatedly defended Mir’s attempts and found success with her striking, including front kicks to the body and combinations that gradually forced Mir into a more defensive fight.

By the second round, Apodaca had begun to establish herself as the more effective striker. Mir was visibly bloodied around the nose, while Apodaca continued pressing forward and stuffing takedown attempts. Official statistics showed Apodaca outlanded Mir 48-30 in significant strikes and 66-33 in total strikes.

Mir rallied late, including a takedown and submission attempt in the third round, but she could not produce the finish she needed. When the final bell sounded, Apodaca had done enough to secure the decision and one of the most consequential victories of her career.

The magnitude of the upset was reflected in the betting line. Mir had been listed as an enormous favorite, with some books putting her odds as high as -6000, while Apodaca entered as a massive underdog.

Instead of Mir beginning her UFC career with a victory and a contract, it was Apodaca who left Las Vegas with a UFC deal and a place in the promotion.

For Apodaca, the performance was the culmination of a four-fight winning streak and a rapid rise through the regional scene. She entered the fight having defeated Devon McDonald by decision less than a month earlier, making Tuesday’s victory an extraordinary turnaround.

For Mir, the loss marked the first defeat of her professional career. But for Apodaca, it was a night that could change the trajectory of her career forever: an enormous upset, a UFC contract, and a victory over one of the most heavily favored prospects in Contender Series history.

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