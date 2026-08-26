Sat. Aug 29th, 2026
Sean Weir, BKFC Glasgow

Sean Weir hopes BKFC Glasgow main event win leads to a Darren Till matchup

By James Lynch 3 days ago

Interview with Sean Weir

Sean Weir discusses his main event matchup against Conor Cooke at BKFC Fight Night Glasgow on November 7th. Sean also spoke about how this matchup came together, competing in his first BKFC main event and how he’s eyeing a fight with Darren Till after this one.

“I don’t like overlooking Conor Cooke, he’s a great opponent. But BKFC is a business at the end of the day, and I know I do big numbers. If get presented with that fight with me and Darren Till, we’re going to put bums in seats. I think when it comes to bare knuckle (Till) and I have similar styles. Orthodox versus southpaw. Fireworks for sure.”

 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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