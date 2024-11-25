Dana White – “Our fan base grew something like 68 percent during COVID”

While many businesses and sports suffered during the COVID pandemic of 2020 to 2022, the UFC did not. UFC CEO Dana White recently detailed in an interview with Bloomberg, just how well his brand did.

“Going through COVID definitely didn’t hurt us,” White said. “There were no sports on TV except for us.

“Fights that should have been doing 300,000 buys were doing a million. Our fan base grew something like 68 percent during COVID.”

UFC officials worked to safely hold events by creating a “bubble” where athletes and their coaching staffs followed a strict set of protocols that would allow for them to compete. Other sports began to implement similar strategies, eventually opening up the markets for all after restrictions were lifted. The early start that White and team had allowed for the UFC to grab hold of audiences worldwide.

