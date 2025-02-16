“For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words.”

Florence, Italy (Feb. 16, 2025) – Sparks flew on Sunday as combat sports icon and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Partner Conor McGregor and the stars of BKFC’s highly anticipated debut in Italy met with the media at the Launch Press Conference for BKFC ITALY in Florence.

BKFC ITALY takes place on Saturday, April 26 from the iconic Palazzo Wanny in Florence, and will air LIVE worldwide exclusively on DAZN.

The BKFC ITALY main event features one of the most highly anticipated rematches in BKFC history as BKFC Cruiserweight World Champion Chris Camozzi (3-1) looks to avenge the only loss of his bare-knuckle fighting career against former two-division BKFC World Champion Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt (11-2).

Co-featured at BKFC ITALY in the welterweight division, Rico ‘Bon Bon’ Franco, (3-1) will battle European bare-knuckle fighting legend and BKFC debuting Jimmy ‘The King’ Sweeney for the BKFC European Title.

Italy will become the tenth country to host a BKFC event, following the organization’s upcoming historic, two-night premiere in Dubai on April 4-5, LIVE worldwide on DAZN from the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

Below are some quotes from the stars of Sunday’s Launch Press Conference.

Conor McGregor

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome. What a time to be alive. What a time for combat sports. We stand here today on the land of warriors, gladiators, where men step into the arena to test themselves in the purest form of combat. No gloves, no gimmicks. Just sheer will and determination. Centuries on, that same spirit is reborn. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the world’s fastest growing combat sports promotion, comes to Italy for the first time ever on April 26. BKFC isn’t just another fight promotion; it’s a return to the roots of fighting itself. Fighting in its purest form, where sheer will and desire, toughness and heart is what’s needed to survive.”

“Italy has given the world legendary warriors, from the fearless gladiators of Rome to the fearless fighters who carry that flame with them today. That fire will burn brighter than ever inside the BKFC squared circle, where only the toughest, the bravest and most relentless will survive. We bring the fire of BKFC to Italian soil. The world will be watching live, exclusively on DAZN. To our fighters, Camozzi, Hunt, Sweeney, Franco, and the many men and women on the card, train hard, prepare smart and prepare for war. BKFC fans are in for something unforgettable. Italy, fighting is home. Let’s go.”

“If you think I’m up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won’t step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words.”

“I’d like a World Title in this company. I wish to be a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship World Champion. That is a significant title to hold. Nobody can speak anything bad on a BKFC World Champion. For sure, I’d be coming in looking for the World Championship. There are many showcase bouts. Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens, a rematch with Eddie Alvarez. But who’s the Champion right now at lightweight, welterweight? We’ll see. I’m open.”

Chris Camozzi

“This is a chance to erase the one loss that I have. In my eyes, it wasn’t a loss. He’s the only guy to celebrate a split decision. I’m here to erase that, and I’m going to erase that by making sure the judges aren’t involved.”

“This guy’s a cheater. He’s been juicing forever. Take all the steroids you want; you couldn’t beat me on it before.”

Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt

“I’m gonna hurt him right here in Italy. I’m here to put on a show for you guys. I’m here to show you what a real fighter looks like, what a real champion looks like. I have the most fights, the most wins, I’m still No. 1 in the world. This guy’s a pretender. He will bleed in Italy for everybody to see!”

“All of the juicing allegations are false, which is why I’m back.”

Rico “Bon Bon” Franco

“I’m absolutely honored to be here in Florence and I’m sick of seeing Jimmy Sweeney (laughs). This will be the last time I fight him. It’s an honor to put on a show with him in a beautiful city like Florence, and we’re going to put on a war for everyone. Let’s go.”

“We’re ready to put on a (expletive) show for all you guys. You’re going to love it. I’m ready to die in the ring.”

Jimmy “The King” Sweeney

“It’s a long time coming. A lot of people didn’t think I’d ever come over. I feel like I’m the greatest bare-knuckle fighter to have done it, and I’m coming over to the greatest promotion there is. Come April 26, I’m going to show why I’m the best in the business.”

“We fought twice before. Two very, very good fights. We’ve both done a lot in this sport, and it’s an honor for me to fight my first fight in the beautiful city of Florence with somebody I’ve shared the ring with twice before. This fight is going to put it to rest once and for all. I’m coming in to strike fear in the hearts of every fighter in the welterweight division. I’m not here to play games, I’m here to take over. What Conor did in the UFC, I’m going to do that with BKFC.”

—————————————-

Fighting out of Denver, CO with a BKFC record of 3-1, Chris Camozzi won the vacant BKFC Cruiserweight World Title with a hometown, show-stopping first round knockout of Sawyer DePee on October 25, 2024. Prior to winning the world title, Camozzi and Lorenzo Hunt engaged in a hotly contested battle won by the Florida native in defense of the title at BKFC-50 in Denver. Camozzi also holds first round knockouts over Daniel Spohn (BKFC-41) and Bubba McDaniel (BKFC-31).

In a stellar career full of viral moments inside the square circle and riding an eight-fight victory streak, Lorenzo Hunt, (11-2), moved up to the heavyweight division to challenge for his third divisional world title against then BKFC Heavyweight World Champion Mick Terrill at KnuckleMania IV on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Sustaining a bad shoulder in the first round, Hunt was forced to retire.

Hunt’s winning ledger in BKFC also includes exciting victories over current BKFC Light Heavyweight World Champion Mike Richman (KnuckleMania III), a one-punch international viral sensation, Quentin Henry (BKFC-30), Joe Riggs, (BKFC-24), Hector Lombard (BKFC-22), Josh Dyer (BKFC-17), Robert Morrow (KnuckleMania I), Davian Green (BKFC-14), Erick Lozano, (BKFC-12) and Reggie Pena (BKFC-8).

Fighting out of Lincolnshire, England, Rico ‘Bon Bon’ Franco was victorious in his first three BKFC fights, all exciting knockouts against Kaleb Harris (BKFC-48), Axel Birbes (BKFC-40) and Darren Godfrey (BKFC-37). Most recently Franco challenged BKFC Welterweight World Champion Austin Trout on October 12 in Marbella, Spain, losing a hotly contested decision.

Ireland’s Jimmy ‘The King’ Sweeney, is thought by many to be one of the top bare-knuckle fighters in Europe. Sporting a regional record of 19-4 prior to making his BKFC debut in Italy, Sweeney has fought twice against Franco, splitting the fights on September 21, 2021 (Win) and November 16, 2019 (Loss). He also has fought twice against BKFC hard-core veteran Julian Lane, splitting the two fights. Currently, Sweeney is riding a four-fight winning streak.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.