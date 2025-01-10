Ronda Rousey gives birth to second child, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has given birth to her second child, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne.

The UFC Hall of Famer and husband Travis Browne, a former UFC heavyweight, welcomed the new addition three and a half years after their first daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne was born.

“Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound,” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne.”

Rousey, a former Olympian, retired from professional mixed martial arts, and moved into the world of professional wrestling where she found similar success, but retired in 2023 citing numerous concussions and negative relationship with the WWE.

The women’s bantamweight queen is one of MMA’s biggest and most influential stars ever. She has not competed under the UFC banner since a 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2017.

